The Palazzo Ducale, in Genoa, resumed on Tuesday (19) the exhibition dedicated to British street artist Banksy, specialized in graffiti whose identity is a mystery.

The exhibit has followed government-imposed safety regulations

Photo: Ansa / Ansa – Brazil

The show was resumed thanks to the relaxation of isolation measures in Italy. The exhibition, which follows security regulations imposed by the country’s government, will remain open until May 24.

At the reopening, the public was present at the event. Before 11 am, there was already a line, with people well spaced and wearing masks. The first to enter the Palazzo Ducale was Sabrina Falcone, 40 years old.

“It is important that they reopened. It was a gift, I thought I had missed the opportunity and, as soon as I saw the advertisement on Palazzo Ducale’s social media, I said to myself ‘enjoy it immediately’,” said Falcone.

Banksy, for his part, also commented on the reopening of the exhibition “Banksy’s Second Principle”.

“If you want to say something and you want people to hear it, wear a mask. If you want to be honest, you need to live a lie,” said the British artist.

The director of Palazzo Ducale, Serena Bertolucci, affirmed that the resumption of the exhibition “cost a lot of effort, but it gave joy and pride”.

The entrance of people will be limited to guarantee the correct distance between the visitors. Inside the room, everyone must be wearing a mask and the body temperature measured at the entrance to Palazzo Ducale.

See too:

After 50 years of separation, Beatlemania remains in São Paulo