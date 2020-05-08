Banksy has no agenda. The artist appears when he believes it is relevant to expose a topic of social and cultural importance. As if it were magic, a Banksy work appears on a dock, at the door of a bar and now in quarantine, even in a house.

And of course, the artist should have a presence with a theme that dominates the global agenda, that is, the COVID-19 pandemic. But not precisely about the virus that has spread to millions of people in the world, but to the heroes who, from day one, are on the front line of battle: the medical personnel.

On his official Instagram account, Banksy published a new work where you can see a boy playing with a nurse who has a red cross in front of him, and behind him you can see a cape. The box also features a basket with other toys, specifically some superheroes like Batman and Spider Man.

Banksy’s message is clear. Doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses and other medical personnel are heroes without capes every day, to save the life of a person infected by COVID-19, they risk theirs.

Banksy’s chart was made in honor of the National Health Service (NHS) medical staff, which is the UK medical service. Banksy’s work simply had the message “Game Changer”. In reality, the image reflects a global situation where the personnel of each country, state and hospital have faced harsh circumstances. to help patients recover.

In Mexico the situation is somewhat complicated due to the lack of medical equipment in some public hospitals, and sometimes quality medical equipment ranging from face masks to patient respirators. And not only that. Nurses and nurses they have been victims of physical attacks on the streets.

You can also read: Hospital Diaries. A report from Sopitas.com

We can support medical personnel in many ways. But the most important is staying and taking all the hygiene measures that the authorities have defined in order to avoid contagion and that doctors and nurses also reduce their chances of contagion for them and their families.

Banksy is not the only one who has paid tribute to all the health specialists who have been on the front lines. On Wednesday May 6, Weezer released the song “Hero” (from the Van Weezer album that delayed their release date) in honor of all of them, accompanied by a message written by Rivers Cuomo himself:

“To those who lack adequate face masks, risking their health for the good of all, we thank you. As the rest of us retreat to our homes … Your bravery and selflessness are inspiring. You are the reason we are going to rock another day. Life is good, and for all this, we thank you. ”

Watch on YouTube

