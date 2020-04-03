After a day marked by images of long lines at the doors of the banks, the Central Bank, the union of La Bancaria and public and private financial entities agreed to open the banks this weekend to pay according to the schedule established by the Anses .

The Central Bank reported today that the bank branches will attend from tomorrow from 9 to 16 with a payment schedule according to the last number of the DNI.

Collection pending for the month of March and non-contributory retirements:

– Saturday April 4: 0 and 1

– Sunday, April 5: 2 and 3

– Monday, April 6: 4 and 5

– Tuesday, April 7: 6, 7, 8 and 9

Benefits for the month of April:

– Monday, April 6: 4 and 5 Non-contributory pensions

– Tuesday, April 7: 6, 7, 8 and 9 Non-contributory pensions

– Wednesday, April 8: 0 Retirements and contributory pensions less than 17,859 pesos

So, this weekend only those who have outstanding assets in March and non-contributory retirements, whose DNI ends in 1, 2, 3 and 4, will be able to collect.

And as of Monday, April 13, the schedule announced by ANSES continues. It was also reported that from now on the Federal Emergency Income (IFE) will only be charged at ATMs.

The BCRA clarified that it has already initiated actions to financial entities that did not provide services according to the circumstances.