The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy has agreed with banking associations that credit institutions can advance the payment of unemployment benefits to people affected by the coronavirus crisis since the benefit is recognized. Thus, people whose unemployment benefit has been recognized by SEPE will not have to wait until the 10th of the following month to collect the benefit, as has been done up to now.

The Ministry of Labor has reached an agreement with banks and savings banks so that from the moment SEPE recognizes the unemployment benefit, those affected can collect it without waiting for the following month. “The ultimate objective of this agreement is to alleviate the negative impact that this situation may have on the disposable income of those affected and thus contribute to alleviating the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis on the most vulnerable groups,” the Ministry said in a release. The agreement will have an initial duration of three months, renewable for the same period.

The operation is as follows: the SEPE recognizes the unemployment benefit, communicates it to the financial entity, and from this moment, it offers the advance directly to the beneficiaries so that they have the money in advance and can thus meet their expenses.

The potential beneficiaries of the advances considered in this agreement are the people to whom the SEPE recognizes an unemployment benefit or subsidy since May 1, with retroactive economic effects at the beginning of this health crisis.

The agreement establishes that the interest rate applicable to the operation will be 0%. In addition, there will be no commission of any kind for carrying out this operation, nor will any guarantee be required for its collection.

