Banks should fear DeFi, warns Mark Cuban

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban has been very optimistic about decentralized finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency protocols with a stark warning to the banking sector.

Referring to the rise of DeFi, the Dallas Mavericks owner and legendary investor stated that “there are many financial institutions that should be concerned.”

The comments came in a lengthy post on his personal blog over the weekend extolling the virtues of decentralization and the “brilliance of yield farming.”

Cuban wrote “banks should be afraid” of these decentralized protocols that could become a true competitor to the traditional banking industry, as reported by CNBC.

Decentralization is fairer for everyone

Cuban highlighted the projects he has personally invested in, namely Polygon and Aave. He compared the latter to a bank, but with a number of clear advantages:

“Aave is a completely automated platform without permits, in which there are no bankers, no buildings, no toasters, no vaults, no cash, no hold of your money, no forms to fill out, no credit ratings involved” .

He also stated that Centralized tech companies operate solely to generate profits, which is not the case with decentralized crypto companies. The capital is contributed by the users, not the shareholders and owners:

“Instead of company owners, investors and their creditors putting up capital for all transactions to take place, liquidity providers (LPs) do it for them.”

He revealed that he himself provides liquidity for the QuickSwap exchange in DAI and TITAN tokens. QuickSwap is an Ethereum-based DEX that works with Polygon’s Layer 2 scalability infrastructure. Cuban also provides liquidity for Bancor.

US banks and regulators vow to crack down on DeFi

Central banks, along with old-school politicians and investors who made their millions through centralized companies, are very wary of change. Cryptocurrencies and DeFi represent that change, and alarm bells are already ringing in US regulatory circles.

It seems banks are already scared, and financial regulators are calling out for DeFi to be directly regulated or banned.

Earlier this month, CFTC Commissioner Dan Berkovitz, called for cracking down on what it deemed “illegal” DeFi platforms. In a speech delivered on June 8, he said:

“We must not allow DeFi to become an unregulated shadow financial market that competes directly with regulated markets.”

Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren has also railed about the evils of decentralized digital assets, calling them “fake” and a “lousy investment” at a banking committee meeting earlier this month.

Meanwhile, DeFi continues to grow with up to a quarter of all Ethereum now locked up in decentralized smart contracts.

