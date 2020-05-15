Banks are negotiating to reduce the interest charged on the overdraft, one of the most expensive modalities in the country, as an outlet to try to stop the bill that sets a ceiling on the fees charged, the Broadcast learns. In parallel, they also try to limit the increase in Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) from 20% to 25%, in contrast to the target 50%, both during the pandemic period.

The truce by the banks aims to prevent the advance of a ‘bomb agenda’ for the financial sector. With the fear that some more drastic measure will be approved in the midst of the crisis generated by the new coronavirus, the banks increased their dialogue in Brasília. The task force is led by the president of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Isaac Sidney. Since assuming command of the entity in January, the former BC has helped to bring the sector closer to Congress.

In recent days, Sidney has been looking for senators, including the president of the house, Davi Alcolumbre, to convince them to veto negative measures for banks under the justification of ‘severe’ impacts on credit reduction in the country at a time when the economy is even more fragile because of the pandemic. One of the targets is the project 1.166 / 2020, by Senator Alvaro Dias (Pode-PR), which limits credit card and overdraft interest to 20% per year during the pandemic.

After pressure from the banks, the topic, which was expected to be voted on yesterday, the 14th, was removed from the Senate agenda. A new proposal by the project’s rapporteur, by Senator Lasier Costa Martins, of Vamos-RS, raises the interest ceiling from 20% to 30% per year. In the case of fintechs, the limit would go up to 35%. In both cases, the ceiling would remain in effect until the end of the state of public calamity, decreed by the National Congress on account of the pandemic.

Fintechs heard from lawmakers that there is no consensus on the new text, the Broadcast found. The understanding is that the level of interest remains below the operating cost of newcomers and that the measure may lead to the extinction of the credit card product.

“The proposal continues to be more damaging to fintechs than to banks. In addition to ending competition, it will impact society as a whole, with greater weight for the less favored classes, which will have no other means of credit,” says one great fintech, on condition of anonymity.

The bill aims at the two most expensive lines in the country. Central Bank data show that the average overdraft rate was 130% per year for individuals at the end of March. The interest on the credit card was 296.1% per year, considering the regular revolving rate, which takes into account transactions in which the customer pays at least the minimum of the invoice.

In order to avoid the project that freezes interest, banks negotiate the possibility of self-regulation in relation to overdraft, allowing the reduction of interest charged. The size of the cut has not yet been defined. On credit cards, explains a source, the interest rate cut is more complicated and the debate would not have advanced yet. “Banks are already expecting something and, therefore, are negotiating to self-regulate by lowering rates, but allowing a fee to be charged each time customers go over the limit,” says a market source.

Similar to the American model, this compensation was already permitted in the new overdraft regulation, which came into force last January. By limiting the interest of the modality to be up to 8% per month, the Central Bank authorized the collection of a fee for the use of resources. In the face of strong competition with fintechs, however, the banks ended up not using the measure.

The withdrawal of the PL that limits interest on the agenda, in Bradesco BBI’s view, ‘materially’ reduces the chance of the project moving forward. “If it was still approved, it would go to Congress, where it could be rejected”, evaluate analysts Victor Schabbel and Sofia Viotti, from Bradesco BBI.

In another negative measure, banks may have to accept a small increase in CSLL as a way to prevent an even higher tax increase. A project authored by the vice president of the Senate, Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA), defends the increase of the rate from 20% to 50% as a way to extract resources from banks in the midst of the crisis generated by the new coronavirus. To prevent the matter from taking shape, banks are negotiating to raise the CSLL to 25% as a temporary measure during the covid-19 crisis.

Citi calculations show that an increase of around 5 percentage points would have a positive impact of R $ 2 billion to R $ 5 billion per bank due to the revaluation of the stock of tax credits related to the temporary differences that banks have. From the perspective of net income, analysts Jörg Friedemann Gabriel D. Nóbrega and Brian Flores see an impact of up to 7% in the medium term due to higher taxes.

“Although these measures may lead, initially, to lower prices for consumers and higher revenues for the State, they can also dry up the credit supply at a time when companies and families are looking for liquidity,” assess Citi analysts, in a report to the market.

