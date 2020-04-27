Brazilian banks have already postponed 22.2 billion reais in debt installments that would mature in the coming months, in an attempt to help consumers and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Febraban said on Monday.

Febraban stated that the value refers to 3.8 million contracts, with total values ​​of 230.6 billion reais.

In March, the country’s top five banks – Itau Unibanco, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Santander Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal – said they would offer customers a two- to six-month grace period for payment of debt installments amid the coronavirus crisis.

Nearly R $ 14 billion in deferrals refer to consumer loans, Febraban said.

Still, large companies have taken out 101.5 billion reais in new loans, while consumers have taken 36 billion reais, Febraban said.

The top five banks in the country granted 266 billion reais new or rescheduled between March 16 and April 17, Febraban said. As a basis for comparison, the association said the value increased 22% compared to March 2019.

“These figures show that money is not stuck in banks,” said Isaac Sidney Menezes Ferreira, president of Febraban, refuting critics that banks are not providing loans in the midst of the crisis.

The bank association also said it has renewed 66.5 billion reais in loan contracts to date.

