BRASILIA – The Federal Court of Accounts gave the Central Bank, Caixa Econômica Federal, 15 days Banco do Brasil (BB), Banco da Amazônia (Basa) and Banco do Nordeste (BNB), inform what measures are being taken to ensure that the funds from emergency aid are not the target of potential bank withholdings in order to cover any debts of the beneficiaries.

Bruno Dantas, Minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

Caixa Econômica will also have to explain the application used by the financial institution, to operationalize the payment of aid beneficiaries. TCU wants to know if Caixa has issued an alert on the possibility of using the funds to settle any debt contracted with the financial institution.

The BC will have to inform the federal public financial institutions that it is illegal to use these resources to settle debts of the aid beneficiaries.

The decision is made by Minister Bruno Dantas, who responds to a request for a precautionary measure made by the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the TCU, so that the BC takes measures to prevent the emergency aid from being used to cover debts.

The technical area identified that there are indications that undue retention may be occurring on the part of emergency aid operators. “Although there are notes and pronouncements that this improper, illegal and immoral use will not happen, I believe that such a possibility is of the greatest gravity and deserves prompt action by this Court in order to stop any movement in this direction,” says the minister’s order .

The aid of R $ 600.00 is aimed at informal workers, unemployed and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) that integrate low-income families. Family providers women receive R $ 1200.

