Spanish banks have deferred the payment of their loans to 111,242 clients until May 15 as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. The total amount of these credits and mortgages affected by the moratorium? 6,615 million euros of outstanding capital, according to data provided this Thursday by the AEB. Last April, financial institutions voluntarily agreed to launch a sector moratorium to help people financially affected by the coronavirus crisis.

This suspension of payments corresponds to both mortgage loans, which account for 53% of the total, and consumer loans (the remaining 47%), and represents more than 70% of the 153,813 requests for deferment submitted by clients since it was created. the measure to support the most vulnerable groups.

Specifically, regarding the mortgage moratorium, until May 15, 75,850 requests had been received for an amount of 8,318 million euros, of which 52,654 have been granted for a cumulative amount of 5,861 million euros.

On their side, AEB banks have received 77,963 requests for consumer credit deferral for the amount of 985 million euros, of which have been granted 58,588 requests amounting to € 754 million.

According to the AEB, “this voluntary sectoral moratorium is the result of an agreement reached between the entities and the AEB that complements the legal moratorium established by the Government, by extending both the deferral period of payments and the group of potential beneficiaries.”

Specifically, according to the banking association, this initiative by banks allows customers defer payment of the principal part of the installment of the loan for a period of up to 12 months for mortgage loans and up to 6 months for personal loans.

The suspension of payments can be used by natural persons holding loans who have been economically affected by becoming unemployed or of temporary employment regulation (ERTE), or by facing a cessation or reduction of their economic activity or other equivalent circumstances as a consequence of the coronavirus.