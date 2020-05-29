BRASÍLIA – Banks may release funds from real estate financing before completing the fiduciary alienation process in which the property is registered as a guarantee for the operation, and can be claimed in the event of default by the beneficiary.

The CMN measure will allow banks to transfer funds from the initial protocol of this guarantee, a kind of “promise” that the asset will be sold to the bank until the debt is paid.

The temporary measure was authorized today by the National Monetary Council (CMN) at the request of the banks, which face a damming of resources in the face of the difficulty of the notary offices to deal with requests for registration of guarantees in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Today, banks need to wait for the definitive registration of the guarantee at the registry office and only then release the money from the financing. In practice, this protocol is adopted so that the institution has the assurance that the asset will be alienated in its favor until the borrower pays the entire debt.

With the social isolation measures, the process for completing the fiduciary alienation process was hampered in many registries, which resulted in the delay in the release of credits.

Banks will not be obliged to adopt this advance. Although at the beginning of the guarantee registration process (called “prenotation”) the bank is already able to verify by other certificates if there is any restriction on the property that makes its attachment unfeasible in case of default, there is more risk involved. Therefore, institutions will be able to choose whether to make the advance or not, according to their credit policy. These operations will also be treated differently in the institution’s balance sheet, according to the risk.

“The guarantee is constituted by the registration. The registration is not yet such a robust guarantee”, explained the head of the BC’s Financial System Regulation Department, João André Calvino Marques Pereira.

According to Pereira, the change was a request from the banks, given the “long line” of real estate financing operations held back by social isolation measures. The technician, however, said he did not have data on how much in resources the provisional authorization can release on the market.

The expectation is that the measure will facilitate and speed up the release of funds for individuals, companies and other participants in the civil construction segment, the property market and the respective chains of suppliers of goods and services. For the BC, the decision may mitigate the impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic on the housing market.

