Banks and large securities keep the Ibex 35 below 8,600 points despite the Fed

The Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the 8,600 points with the impulse of the Fed

The IBEX 35 today recovered 8,600 points at the opening of the session, after closing below that level yesterday, in a day of consolidation.

“Throughout the day the indices were moving in a narrow range of prices, without being able to identify any outstanding” sector trend “, which could indicate that investors decided to take the day as” inventory “, at the expects the quarterly results publication season to begin unofficially on Wall Street next week, ”said Link Securities analysts.

Already with the European bags closed, the minutes of the March meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) were published in the US, minutes that only confirmed that, for the time being, the US central bank will continue to support the country’s economy, keeping its current ultra-lax monetary policies unchanged.

The majority of the committee considers that the employment and inflation targets set by the Fed are still far from being reached. In addition, almost all of them downplayed the specific rebound that inflation is expected to experience in the coming months, classifying it as temporary.

The reaction of the US stock market to the publication of the aforementioned minutes was also very limited, although it allowed both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 to close the day slightly higher. Specifically, the S&P 500 rose 0.15%, while the Dow Jones rose 0.05%. For its part, the Nasdaq, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, ended in the red with a slight decline of 0.07%.

The S&P 500 was able to record its 18th all-time high so far this year.

The Ibex 35 returns to run out of 8,600 points

With Wall Street futures anticipating new highs across the Atlantic, the Ibex 35 rose at the opening, but began to register declines less than an hour later. Specifically, the selective of the Spanish stock market it fell 0.18%, to 8,582.50 points.

“The situation of the Ibex 35, for the moment, continues to be bullish as long as the Spanish selective does not lose 8,274 points, although the loss of 8,450 should put us on alert”, explains Carlos Gil, trading analyst at Investment Strategies.

“In order to continue rising, it should exceed 8,740 points but continuing to advance will not be easy as it will enter a zone of significant resistance that could slow down the index’s progression,” he underlines.

Siemens-Gamesa leads the rises of the Ibex 35 today, with a rise of 1.18%, ahead of ArcelorMittal and Merlin Properties, which gained 0.86% and 0.84%, respectively.

Conversely, Cellnex tops the falls of the Ibex 35 today, with a decrease of 2.22%, followed by Melia Hotels, which subtracted 1.08%, and Indra, which lost 0.59%.

In the Continuous Market, the highest rise is that of CCEP, which rebounded by 2.79%; while the greatest decrease is that of Naturhouse, which cuts 2.79%.

The risk premium in Spain is reduced to 66.30 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.338%.

The Ministry of Health notified 8,788 new infections yesterday, compared to 6,623 on Tuesday, Therefore, the number of people affected by coronavirus in Spain amounts to 3,326,736 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence rate, that is, the number of cases diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, confirms this Wednesday the change in the trend in the evolution of the pandemic and rises to 167.97

Doubts remain in Europe with attention to the vaccine

Controversy continues in Europe regarding the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, This vaccine is essential if the region wants to achieve the immunization objectives established by the European Commission (EC).

Thus, yesterday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, after a new exhaustive study of the vaccine, that it does not rule out that there could be some link between it and some cases of very strange thrombi suffered by some people who have been administered it. However, the EMA once again insisted that the benefits of using the vaccine far outweigh the potential risks that this entails.

The Dax rises 0.49%; Cac 40, 0.45%; the FTSE 100, 0.42%, and the FTSE Mib, 0.52%. The Euro Stoxx 50 adds 0.39%.

The session is once again transitional, with a very limited macro agenda, which only highlights the publication this morning in Germany of factory orders for the month of February, which are expected to have rebounded strongly compared to January, and, already in the afternoon and in the US, of the weekly unemployment figures , which should reflect a significant improvement compared to last week.

In addition, they will be published the minutes of the March meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB, in which the most relevant thing will be to analyze what its members said during the meeting in relation to the flexibility that it is intended to provide to the pandemic emergency purchasing program (PEPP).

The euro advances against the dollar and it is exchanged at 1,187 greenbacks.

In the commodity market, oil prices fall. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe dropped 0.62% to $ 62.77 per barrel, while West Texas dropped 0.65% to $ 59.38.