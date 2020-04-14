The XFL, Vince McMahon’s big dream, fails again. The football league is bankrupt after the season’s cancellation.

The bankrupt XFL

Vince McMahon’s new football league seems cursed. As in its first stage, it has gone bankrupt again, leaving debts of between 10 and 50 million dollars. The original plans after the suspension of the season by the Coronavirus were that the players would charge this full season and could compete in the year 2010. However, the CEO of the company Jeffrey Pollack has already given this option as ruled out.

XFL has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy listing both assets and liabilities in the range of $ 10-50 million. There is a breakdown of ownership with WWE listed in control of 23.5% of Class B shares with the rest held by Vince McMahon. Attached are the top eight creditors. pic.twitter.com/BNsgV1NEKt – John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 13, 2020

Vince McMahon is the main affected by bankruptcy and the one who has lost the most money. Other corporations like the St. Louis Sports Commission or coaches who had invested their money in the company also have part of the debt.

How does it affect WWE?

WWE has also lost a lot of money with bankruptcy. 23.5% of the Class B shares of the soccer league were owned by the wrestling company, which in turn brought legal trouble for Vince McMahon.

The XFL made about 380 layoffs after learning that the season could not continue and reported losses of more than $ 30 million from the cancellation. It seems that having a football league will always be Vince McMahon’s frustrated dream.

