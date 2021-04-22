Bankinter sees signs that the worst of the COVID-19 crisis could have passed

MADRID, Apr 22 (Reuters) – Bankinter reported its first year-on-year increase in net profit since before the start of the pandemic and predicted that the worst of the crisis could have passed, as the bank does not plan to make more provisions against possible loans doubtful.

The fourth Spanish bank by market value said its business activity reflected sustained momentum across all its banking units, despite the economic outlook earlier this year still showing no signs of recovery.

Bankinter obtained a net profit of 148.3 million euros (178.40 million dollars) in the period from January to March. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 120 million euros.

The increase in profit, the first year-on-year increase since the second quarter of 2019, came after the bank managed to increase its loan portfolio, especially for companies, favored by credit lines guaranteed and subsidized by the State.

In the absence of provisions related to COVID-19 in the quarter, the bank managed to increase its return on equity (ROE), a profitability indicator, to 11.3% from 7% in the fourth quarter.

However, Bankinter shares fell 2%, compared to the 0.8% rise in the main Spanish Ibex-35 index, as financial margins remain low.

Banks across Europe are under increasing pressure from rising bad debts and low interest rates.

Bankinter CFO Jacobo Díaz told analysts at the call that “we do expect bad news to arrive, but we don’t know exactly when.”

The bank ended the quarter with a non-performing loan ratio of 2.37%, compared to 4.55% for the sector in February.

Although the interest margin, that is, the benefits of the loans less the costs of the deposits (or NII, for its acronym in English) increased by 1.3% to 311.8 million euros, it was below the 314 million euros expected by analysts. Compared with the previous quarter, the net interest margin fell 2.6%.

Continue reading the story

Bankinter plans to list its insurance business Línea Directa Aseguradora (LDA) next week. LDA represents a fifth of the bank’s profits, but Bankinter was optimistic to compensate it over a three-year horizon, pointing to a net profit of more than 550 million euros in 2023.

(1 dollar = 0.8313 euros)

(Information from Jesús Aguado; edition by Inti Landauro; translated by Darío Fernández and Flora Gómez)