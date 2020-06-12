Spanish banks have rebelled against the prohibition decreed by different European authorities to distribute dividends. The AEB considers that “coffee is not fair for everyone” and that should be discriminated based on the situation of each entity. Some claim that this prohibition has done them a lot of damage because it has forced the sales of many investors, which has worsened the fall of the sector in the stock market.

“It cannot be prohibited to distribute dividends to all, there must be discrimination depending on the situation of each entity. And it must be done by the supervisor, who is the one who best knows the situation of each one, “according to José María Roldán, president of the banking association (AEB). “Coffee is not fair for everyone. We are not comfortable with making mandatory measures that we had taken on a voluntary basis, these pronouncements by organizations across Europe on bank dividends. They will depend on how the results and the situation evolve, “he adds.

In his opinion, this indiscriminate ban “takes away confidence in the sector, because part of that confidence is that the capital you invest is going to be paid“And that is what has done the most harm to the prohibition sector: the exit of investors from bank securities.” There are many long-term and income funds that need the dividend; if you stop paying it, they go to other values ​​”, explains a wealth manager.

A senior manager of a major Spanish bank blames the ban on banks have fallen much more in the stock market The rest of the sectors: “Not being able to pay dividends has done us a lot of damage, there is a lot of investors that come in for dividends, and hence the fall in the stock market.” And he warns that “banks have to issue AT1 [deuda que asume pérdidas] and the market needs clarity on coupon payments. “

The thesis of the sector is that they already they had voluntarily decided to suspend the dividend with the intention of retaking it as soon as possible, but the ban on “several European institutions, sequentially” ends that strategy because they do not know when it will rise. This means that investors cannot count on receiving dividends this year or next year.

But also, they are very bothered by “coffee for all” in the words of Roldán, who threw a poison dart yesterday: “You cannot compare German banks, which have no profitability, with Spanish banks, which it does have “. For this reason, it requests that discrimination be made between the entities whose situation allows shareholders to be remunerated and those that are not. The person in charge of doing so should be” the supervisor, who is the entity that knows the entities best. ” , the ECB.

THE BANKS WILL CONTINUE TO ADVANCE THE PAYMENT OF THE ERTE

On the other hand, the AEB and the CECA assured yesterday that will continue to advance the payment of ERTE to their clients despite the SEPE’s numerous mistakes. Of course, they ask that this body be the one that solves the problems that he has created and that he persecute those whom he has overpaid and that he does not compel the entities to be the ones that persecute their clients.

“It is the administration that has to establish this non-right to collect, we are not who “, assured Roldán, who insisted on”remove iron from the matter“and in saying that” it is normal for there to be a small percentage of errors and incidents when hundreds of thousands of requests are processed in such a short time. “

Finally, Roldán insinuates that the Government must go beyond ICO credits and moratoriums to help companies, and consider measures that have been adopted in other countries such as capital injections or tax breaks. However, he assured that the most important thing right now is “not to make mistakes”, and then they can think of new measures.