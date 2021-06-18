Banking prepares for post-pandemic regulation

Banking embarks on a new regulatory path to engage with the post-Covid business cycle

In the digital order, of operational resilience in the granting of loans in a time of restructuring of business value chains, climatic risks, the complex coexistence – not peaceful – between cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, reinforcement of good corporate governance controls, dynamic data management models, optimization, with structural changes, in business models and renewed customer protection mechanisms. A ‘tsunami’ after the seismic lash caused by Covid-19 and its successive aftershocks.

The extreme volatility, uncertainty and high complexity of the Great Pandemic last year, has generated a period of reflection in the international banking industry. The virulence of this crisis – deeper, but more dynamic than the credit crunch of 2008 – should not avoid the real risk that its aftershocks – still in a latent state – will cause both people and companies and productive sectors, explains 2021 Deloitte’s Banking Regulatory Outlook, and that they will still have “long-term impacts” on the global economy and banks in particular. The seismic turbulences of 2020 have given way to a period of expectations of a change in the rules of the game in the sector. A kind of long-haul, panoramic view roadmap, which will touch various normative keys. Among others, the supervision of digital transformation and technological innovation; that of corporate governance before the modalities of remote work; that of financial resistance to the economic situation and the regulatory changes in the making, that of more demanding requirements in matters of money laundering and tax avoidance, climate risks – recently incorporated into the monetary policies of central banks – protection of information of clients, review of the business models in which the bank will have to face structural reforms, and progress in creating a more dynamic management in the management and use of Big Data.

“The focus will be on the environmental and digitization and innovation fields, but also on the evolution that the official legislation on digital currencies will take”, advise Deloitte experts. While these processes are being reviewed, the banking industry -they say- “should reinforce their own internal supervision and control processes of their core banking, management risks, their adequate levels of capital and liquidity and put in tune the rapid adaptation of their structures to the requirements that lie ahead ”. At one point, the beginning of the post-Covid business cycle, in which the regulatory authorities – central banks – will provide exhaustive monitoring of the economic situation and financial stress tests. “The next 12 months will require priority attention from executives and managers” of the large global bank, anticipates from the professional services firm.

Unlike 2008, in which crisis the banking system had to urgently clean up toxic assets, with drastic changes in regulation, such as the American Dodd-Frank that put a border line between commercial and investment banking, bailouts and ratios. more demanding in the stress-tests of the sector, in the global synchronized recession caused by the health crisis, the banking system has had a truce. Launched on March 27, 2020 by the BIS Banking Supervision Committee, with its decision to postpone the introduction of the so-called Basel 4 regulatory package for one year, until 2023. In response to Covid-19. And with a view to guaranteeing the smooth operation of the financial system, they remind KPMG International, and to make the bank credit tap more flexible. Among other measures, the BIS – to which the G-10, the forum of large central banks, adheres – has allowed a reduction in the requirements that control capital spigots, concessions to operate temporarily below Pillar 2 Guidance ( P2G) -the share of capital provided by each entity to face periods of systemic risk- or recommendations on how to provide flexibility in IFRS 9 standards on accounting for its financial instruments, in order to increase the recognition of possible credit threats. In exchange for requesting the bank to reconsider the remuneration of dividends and remuneration plans “in certain jurisdictions” to preserve liquidity and capital in this transition phase, until the settlement of the business cycle. Still under the effects of the fiscal and monetary stimulus programs. A supervisory support that – warned in KPMG – “has only postponed the regulatory changes, but they have not been canceled.” Because the commitment to implement the Basel 4 reforms is still on the calendar of regulatory bodies. Once “the reconstruction of the capital positions of the banks are installed at pre-crisis levels”. In such a way that the consummation of the balance between the resilience capacity of each banking entity with its necessary advances towards digital innovation and the new sustainable demands is verified at a time in which the monetary authorities will begin to launch their prototypes of digital currency and, they will surely establish operating and supervision rules for fintechs and other formulas for providing liquidity and own currencies; for example, from the bigtechs.

At IHS Markit, a market intelligence and analytics company, years of high intensity in financial services efficiency, compliance and reputation are predicted, competing for preferential access to data and testing business models with permanent regulatory changes. “Such a transformer cycle that will demand actions of a corporate nature, from the legal and fiscal area to the delivery to the market of information on ESG criteria or management of risks and commercial results and benefits almost in real time ”.

Changes in the eurozone

In Europe, the track record points to the forefront of regulatory changes. Not only because the digital euro project is on the official shuttle this summer. But because the complex transit of Brexit, the resources allocated to the digital transformation of the internal market, the green finance agenda, at the top of the priorities, with massive investment lines, the revitalization of the economy, the horizon of process automation industrialists, the creation of the Capital Markets Union (CMU) – with more than 16 legislative initiatives that will come to life in 2021, the open front with the MiFID directive, which will pick up speed after its implementation in 2018, with new market stability mechanisms, regulatory actions will dominate. Almost no reason for continuity. Legal and supervisory changes will therefore govern the decisions of the ECB, under whose responsibility are 119 banking entities that represent more than 80% of the banking assets of the euro area. To avoid, in addition, scandals and fraud such as that of Wirecard, the banking arm of Greensill Capital, whose top executives will attend these days to testify in the Bundestag commission, created in order to shed light on the channels of circumvention of legal controls. Or like the cases opened against several bank delegations of emporiums such as the Swedish Swedbank or the Danish Danske Bank in the Estonian market, under accusations of favoring money laundering. Mostly of illicit Russian origin.

The European regulatory race is navigating an existential dilemma. Take decisive steps to complete financial integration and deepen fiscal integration – after mutualising debt issues derived from the Great Pandemic – or once again endangering the viability of the common currency; undoubtedly, the project of greater collective harmonization of the Union. A solution already agreed by European leaders in 2012, when they promoted the banking union. In the middle of the debt crisis and at a time when the euro was mortally wounded. The epidemic has returned the problem to the monetary partners; after months of budget stimulus programs to curb the recessive effects of the health crisis. Until accumulating a debt almost similar to the size of its economy. Specifically, according to IMF estimates, 98% of the area’s GDP by the end of 2021. Compared to 84% registered in 2019. With cases of special concern, such as the Italian state bank holding company that, last February, reported a debt of 124% of their capital, with losses in their reserves that make them especially vulnerable to scenarios of fiscal stress such as the current one.

HIS Markit speaks of a necessary global regulatory adaptation to “the new reality”, towards a scenario of readjustments. An objective that also supports the BIS. In a recent paper, he points out that all the agents involved, from entities to supervisory bodies and, of course, government authorities, must design a framework with constant and long-term changes. The road to Basel IV continues, warn from KPMG International. And it will add processes that serve to accelerate the use of technology, teleworking practices and the demands of sustainable finance, which requires a precise and harmonized taxonomy of common prerogatives and requirements. Along with the resumption of stress tests. Because the restoration of the capital positions of each and every one of the sectors – almost all – that have suffered the consequences of the Great Pandemic will depend on the health of commercial banks.

Surely, within a landscape with fewer banks, in which physical money will tend to disappear and in which its deposits end up completely digitized, as a recent information from The Economist warned. In which the transaction and payment systems will also be telematics. Rather than by receipt or checks. Although of greater dimension. Within a process of restructuring, takeovers or acquisitions already underway in which their number will be consolidated. Today, at the end of 2020, the total assets of the 1,000 largest banks on the planet exceeded $ 128 trillion, right on the equator of doubling the 84.5 trillion of global GDP. While trying to manage the digital explosion with online banking ecosystems that meet the growing demands of their customers towards fully telematic applications and asset transfer models. “We are seeing the greatest acceleration in banking digitization in history,” Wells Fargo Scurities analyst Mike Mayo warned a US banker at a recent industry conference: “What has been progress in recent months should have happened in the last few months. next ten years ”, he specified. If the epidemic had not occurred. The rapid acceptance of the levels of digitization of telematic banking services “have spurred” investments in plans and projects of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, admitted to Forbes magazine Dino Trevisani, general manager at IBM for North America, who anticipates progress exceptional in the next five years. Also in the prevention of cyberattacks. With expectations of a more massive transfer of private assets. The number of clients who changed institutions has risen from 12% in the two years prior to the pandemic, to a forecast of 27% in 2021 and 2022. With four out of five clients showing their preference for the digital management of their personal finances .