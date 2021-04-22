“Banking in the US is going to be a clear winner in the remainder of 2021”

-How is Wall Street fitting in with the fact that the interest on US 10-year bonds rebounds above 1.60%? Will this trend continue?

-There is a structural trend towards higher interest rates. The Fed does not want to raise interest rates, but then there is the medium and long-term rate. We have seen movement from 0.50 to 1.75. It is now reversing the 10-year cost of money down in the US. After this respite, we are likely to see downward pressure again. We are going to find 2% attacks at the end of the 10-year cost of money. Even if the Fed does nothing, we will see higher levels.

This will be one of the most negative triggers for the stock market. Now in April and May we have a significant rebound in inflation ahead. Yes OK, the Fed will not budge as it will allow data to be elevated early on, therefore, the potential increase throughout the year in the cost of financing may derail the upward trend in which we have been plunged in the US for more than a decade.

-The dollar has reached 7-week lows in recent days. What is the reason for this cut?

-On the one hand, we have the declaration by the Fed that it will not raise interest rates until 2023, lor which detracts from the dollar’s appeal. On the other hand, the level of brutal indebtedness that the US government is incurring to carry out the economic recovery also puts pressure on the dollar.

The market started this year very positioned against the dollar, there was a spectacular consensus from the institutional and retail point of view against the dollar. It went from levels of 1.23 to levels of 1.17.

I have a feeling that in the short term there is a high probability of a stock correction. Looking ahead to the next two months, we could see corrections of 10 and 15% in the stock market. If so, the dollar could once again strengthen by acting as a safe haven asset.

Later, probably the dollar will once again star in phases of significant deceleration or depreciation. I would not be surprised if, against the euro, after a strengthening phase lasting a month or a month and a half, we once again see an upward trend towards levels around 1.25.

-With the results of the large US banks already published, what will be the winning sectors in this context? Will the results of the FAANG move the Nasdaq accounts?

-The banking sector will be favored during this year, although it does not mean that they will not participate in the correction.

In terms of the yield curve, the situation is very favorable to the banks. If the Fed anchors interest rates at 0% in the short term but in the medium and long term, 7 or 10 years, it continues to tighten, it means that the differential between the short and long term is increasing, it will continue to tighten . This environment is ideal for banks, because they have a larger intermediation margin and can generate better financial results.

Banking in the US is going to be a clear winner in the remainder of 2021, although we will see corrections in the short term.

Regarding the FAANGs, there is a discounted expectation. The best way to look at this is when you add the 500 components of the S&P, in January of last year we had an expectation based on a fact set that said we were going to see results of $ 178 per share, about half.

With that we paid a bag that today is 20% more expensive. Results for this quarter, from this same fact sect aggregate, now point to $ 158 per share. We are expecting $ 13 less per share roughly.

No matter the results, there is a lot discounted and there is so much positive expectation that the risk is that something like what happened with Netflix happens. Companies that have their multiples already priced in the economic recovery, very good business results, suddenly disappoint.

-As advanced economies reopen, oil is rising strongly, despite the latest corrections. Is it a cyclical rebound or a structural change that will impact demand for decades?

-The oil has exhibited a descending channel since 2006-2007. It is quite reliable, the upper part has been tested 7 or 8 times. We have always rejected it. We have attacked the lower part in the three great crises; in 2008, in 2014, when the problem of oversupply arises and now with the covid.

It won’t change that pattern and oil throughout 2021 will end up attacking levels of around 80-85 dollars per barrel. It is a good opportunity to open short positions strategically. The question is whether it will do it directly or if there will be some kind of correction first.

With the idea in mind that in the next two months we are going to see a significant correction in the stock market, I would not be surprised if oil makes some kind of correction towards the level of 50 or 54 dollars per barrel before undertaking the next impulse towards levels from 80-85.

I do not consider it to be something structural. It is something that will accompany the economic recovery, but I am not so positive as of next year. Probably 2022 will be the end of this bull market and when we discover the impact of normalizing the cost of money in a world in debt from the point of view of governments and companies, we will probably have to undertake other major economic accelerations and we will discover that what we have The fact is to apply a medicine that saves us from temporary problems that the only thing that does is enlarge the structural problem in which we are. It is a chronic debt with which we try to justify growth that, on the other hand, is becoming weaker.