Banking activity remains at its highest during the coronavirus crisis in the so-called vacía Empty Spain ’, sustained mainly by the savings banks. Although these territories have an infrastructure deficit and little or no access to fiber optics, they have counted on the operation of banks as it is a essential service.

CaixaBank, with more branches and territorial capillarity (4,118 branches), is the bank that has maintained the greatest continuity of activity since mid-March. Since the declaration of the state of alarm, between 85% and 90% of the entity’s offices have remained open, adapting to the prevention and security measures recommended by the health authorities.

In April, the percentage has risen above 90%, and the financial institution has only carried out a few preventive closings on a timely basis and in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants.

On your side, Bankia It has also continued with more than 90% of its 2,315 offices open, and Sabadell with 70% of its 1,809 offices.

On the contrary, other entities have opted to close most of the branches. Santander It has chosen to keep approximately 50% of them operational, although half of these have only been open to the public two days a week. Bankinter has operated with half of its operating network and BBVA it has reduced the operating percentage to 35%.

The reduction of hours and the number of workers has also been the prevailing trend in the banking field. Employees have redoubled efforts on issues that have triggered demand, such as the request for loans by SMEs and the self-employed.

In all cases, the recommendation to the client has been to avoid going to the office personally when it is not strictly essential and to opt for ‘online’ banking to carry out operations. The result has been a significant reduction in face-to-face efforts in recent weeks.

In the case of CaixaBank, which activated a proactive calling plan to inform its clients, only 15% of older people went to withdraw their pension from the bank in March, when payment was advanced to the 20th instead of the 25th , compared to 50% that did so in February. Like CaixaBank, the rest of the entities have also reinforced telephone customer service.

Apart from requests from individuals, the request for credit from small and medium-sized companies has also increased, which are also the most affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus, as 96% will see their business affected, according to the ‘SME Barometer’. of Cepyme, although 60% are confident of maintaining or increasing employment.

Recommendations for the sector

A study by the consulting firm PwC on how banks should deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus suggests that this pandemic could be «The most serious challenge for financial institutions in almost a century» and highlights that the bank is balancing the steps to be taken in the current situation, but also to reposition itself for the future, and highlights the work done to keep distribution channels open.

Although some of the study’s recommendations are already being applied in banking, such as showing greater empathy with customers, rethink the challenges of the entity’s balance sheet, reestablish the income perspective or replicate the post-Covid-19 strategy, others are in the process of being developed, such as changing visits to branches to appointments with prior hours and transferring possible visits to virtual channels.

The study also suggests automating routine work, making sure clients are aware of their bank’s role in the community at such a difficult time, looking for opportunities to refinance existing debt, or rebuilding the entity’s resilience plan to be prepared for periods. of massive social disruption.

The de-escalation of the banks

The banking sector has already activated its de-escalation plans after the Spanish government’s unconfinement plan became known. Banco Santander has announced that starting this Monday, May 11, it will open 60% of its offices, adding 189 openings to branches that remained operational during the state of alarm.

Likewise, Banco Sabadell will open 77% of its branch network in Spain next Monday, with the addition of 146 branches, up to 1,441 branches opened.