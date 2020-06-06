Bankia barely corrects 11% from the lows of March while the most punished stocks in the market have experienced a true banquet during the last 10 sessions. But the financial institution, 61.8% owned after the bailout by public capital, has linked all the changes in its strategic plan to protecting itself from the pandemic.

In its stock chart we observe that the value fails to rise after the lows recorded in the Covid-19 scourge during the third month of the year. And it is raining wet because the crisis has attacked value at its worst. Only so far in 2020 Bankia has lost 3057 million in market capitalization and its price is far from the levels of 4.5 euros of just three years ago. So far this year, it has lost 48% of its value and almost 60% year-on-year.

The stock has also been hit since the ban on short positions was lifted by the effect of the Millennium, which had 0.60% of its value, but which closed just before the start rally in June, so now Bankia, for the moment, is free of this strongly bearish effect on its position.

Among the latest recommendations we find all tastes and colors. We highlight that of Jefferies, which cuts its target price to 1.15 euros from the previous 1.20, and that of HSBC, which also lowers it to 1.05 euros from 1.77. However, these prices confirm that the value has a potential of close to 20%, the worst case scenario.

But some people think worse if they recommend Bankia. This is the case of UBS. The Union of Swiss Banks considers that the bank has no upward trend and sets its target price at just 0.90 euros per share. The . consensus goes further and gives it greater potential, at 44.5%. For its part, Citi points out that the market is being very hard with Bankia and recommends buying. In the graph we check how It intensifies that potential to levels that could exceed 100% of its value.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies, Bankia “due to the strong increase in the volume of contracts, We must add broad positive divergences in oscillators, arguments that support the attack on both (1) its 40-period or medium-term simple moving average and (2) and the declining guideline of recent weeks. “

And adds that “The overcoming of both technical references, would enable an update of objectives upwards towards the decreasing guideline that starts from 1,7686 euros per share”.

Bankia in daily chart with Average Amplitude Range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and trading volume (lower window)

Bankia has sacrificed the extraordinary superdividend worth 2,500 million euros Although last April it maintained the payment of the ordinary with a charge to the results of 2019, for a value of 0.11 gross per share, 335 million euros, the same remuneration as the previous year. And it warns about extreme caution in the face of the situation with which it will deal with shareholder remuneration in 2020.

Axesor gives it a worse starting point than its competitors in the financial sector, with a panorama of paralysis in the privatization, which with the pandemic has been impaired and with the rumors of a merger, especially now with the BBVA more subdued. Unknowns that will add to the effect of the future economic crisis very present due to the possible rise in delinquencies, especially in the segment of personal loans.

According to our premium indicator, Bankia’s score has hardly risen one point from 0 out of 10 possibleTherefore, we cannot point out that the value is a purchase option at the moment. Its trend continues to be bearish and its growing volume only counts in the medium term.

