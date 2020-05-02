Bankia has closed the first quarter of financial year 2020 with a net profit of 94 million euros, a 54% lower to that obtained a year ago, as consequence of the advance of provisions to face possible contingencies derived from the situation caused by the coronavirus. Without this effect, the profit would have registered a decrease of 11.3%.

The entity has carried out in the quarter a provisioning extraordinary character of 125 million euros, in order to further strengthen the balance sheet and thus have maximum flexibility to meet the financial needs of customers.

Bankia’s President, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, He explained that “we have made an extraordinary provision that makes the total number of provisions more than doubled. The important thing is that, despite this effort, we are once again able to generate capital in the quarter, and Bankia today has the highest solvency levels within Spanish banks ”.

“Behind these decisions,” he added, “is our objective of having a very solid balance sheet, in order to support Spanish families and companies. We are very aware of our responsibility at the moment, which is to be very close to Spanish society when it needs us most, and we are going to face it ”.

Goirigolzarri has also pointed out that “in the short term we are going to face some still complex moments, in which the evolution of the pandemic will be very decisive. But we must start preparing the way out of this crisis and do it with determination because the future is not written, we write it. We build the future together. ”

“And in that future we want to play a role of permanent support. For this, we make available to families, companies and the self-employed, not only our balance sheet, but the commitment and work of the 16,000 people who work at Bankia, ”he asserted.

Financial solutions for families and companies

The CEO of Bankia, José Sevilla, has highlighted the financial solutions adopted by the Government against Covid-19, although it has explained “that at Bankia we have wanted to go one step further and have launched a comprehensive package of measures to support a greater number of families and companies ”.

In this sense, the entity has extended the mortgage moratorium up to 12 months and the grace period for personal loans for consumption up to six months.

In addition, it has advanced the payment of pensions and unemployment benefits, has made the collection of commissions from the ‘For You’ program more flexible, has allowed the withdrawal of free cash from the entire network of ATMs in Spain, has launched an online moratorium simulator mortgage, as well as a free home purchase service for pensioner clients.

So far, Bankia has received more than 19,400 requests for a mortgage moratorium, while requests for consumer operations reached 14,100.

In relation to companies, the entity is actively participating in the guarantee program designed by the Government through the Official Credit Institute (ICO) and processes applications for some 7,320 million euros in loans and credit accounts.

Along with this, Bankia has continued to offer financial support through all its products in order to ensure the liquidity of companies and contribute to maintaining their activity.

More healthy credit and advance in market shares

Seville explained that “until the arrival of the health crisis in March, the activity and the commercial dynamism of the bank registered very important advances in the main metrics, together with a high quality of our balance sheet”

“Despite the impact of the Covid-19, we have been able, for another quarter, to increase healthy credit investment, increase market shares in key segments and continue the good evolution in sales of high-value products”, has had an impact .

Thus, gross customer credit closed the first quarter of the year at 121,029 million euros, 0.3% more than at the end of 2019. Without considering doubtful assets or temporary acquisitions, gross customer credit has recorded an advance of 0.4%.

Although the Covid-19 has had an impact on new production in March, the credit balance in key segments such as companies is growing (+ 9.5% since March 2019). The formalizations in mortgages advance 5.5% in the interannual rate and those of companies, 10.4%, while in consumption the decrease is 13.9%.

With this, Bankia’s market shares up to February (latest available data) grew in consumption (+44 basis points year-on-year to 6.05%) and companies (+28 basis points year-to-date, up to 7.74%).

On the side of high-value products, at the end of the first quarter of the year, the market share in investment funds has grown to 7.32% (+27 basis points) due to the good performance of fund raising.

Despite this, the total number of retail resources has fallen by 2.3%, as a consequence of the lower volume of strict customer deposits (-0.9%), mainly for the term, and the impact of the market valuation in funds investment (-7.6%) and pension funds (-7.5%). These movements have placed the amount of retail customer funds at 146,894 million euros at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Leader in solvency of large banks

Bankia has managed, one more quarter and despite the effort made in provisions by the Covid-19, to maintain the leadership in solvency among the large Spanish banks, after closing March with a fully loaded CET1 capital ratio (not including the latent sovereign capital gains at fair value) of 12.92%, well above regulatory requirements, and represents an advance of 7 basis points in the quarter.

As of March 2020, CET1 phase in has been 13.98% and total capital 17.73%. These levels represent an excess of capital over the minimum requirements of the SREP of 560 basis points and 498 basis points at the total solvency level, respectively.

On the other hand, the entity has a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 189% and liquid assets of more than 30,200 million euros. “These strengths provide the Group with a broad cushion to face the current situation and to be able to respond by financing the economy,” stressed the CEO of Bankia.

Asset quality and risk control

During the first three months of the year, and despite the current uncertain economic context, the entity has continued to raise the quality of its assets and control risk, with containment of delinquencies and increased coverage.

Gross unproductive assets (NPAs) at the end of March totaled 8,234 million euros, which represents 1.4% less than in December 2019 and places the rate at 6.3% of the Group’s total risks. For their part, net non-performing assets fell by 3.2% in the quarter and their rate fell to 3.2% of risks.

Risk management in the quarter has reduced the default rate to 4.9%, which is 10 basis points less than at the end of 2019, while the reduction compared to the first quarter of 2019 is 130 basis points . Along with this, the coverage rate reaches 55.3%, that is, 1.3 percentage points above the level registered in the previous quarter.

More digital clients

As a result of the current situation, Bankia has adapted to the new environment for its relationship with its clients, with speed and flexibility, and has given a boost to its digital channels in order to strengthen customer service, although it has maintained 90% of the branch network open to continue providing the service as normally as possible and with the least risk to users and bank professionals. In parallel, cybersecurity teams and processes have been strengthened.

“Thanks to these decisions and the excellent work carried out by all of the bank’s professionals, Bankia has been able to guarantee the normal operation of all operations in an environment that is undoubtedly very difficult,” said the CEO of the bank. .

At the end of the quarter, 55.3% of Bankia’s clients are digital, while sales through the bank’s online channels now represent 40.2%, compared to 23.5% in the same period. from the previous year.

Results: commissions and contained expenses grow

Despite the current environment as a consequence of the impact of the Covid-19, Bankia has managed to place the gross margin at 823 million euros, showing an increase of 1.1% in the interannual rate and 17.7% in the quarter compared to the end of 2019. In addition, the net margin before provisions rose 1.2% in the last year.

This advance is supported by the higher income obtained from the sale of fixed-income portfolios (ROF) and the good performance of commissions, which have totaled 284 million euros, 9% more compared to the same period in 2019, although in quarter-on-quarter terms they remain practically stable (-0.2%).

Among the service revenues, the advances in commissions charged to clients for managing investment funds, pension and insurance plans (+ 4.4%) and means of payment (+ 3.6%) stand out.

However, the impact registered by the interest rate curve has been reflected in the quarter’s interest margin, which stood at 458 million euros (-8.7%), to which is added the lower contribution. of ALCO fixed income portfolios and doubtful interests.

On the expense side, operating expenses totaled 461 million euros and grew 1.1% in a controlled manner compared to the first quarter of 2019, which has placed the efficiency ratio at 56.1%. If expenses are related to the bank’s total weighted assets (APR) in the last year, the rate is 2.38%, compared to the sector average, which stands at 3.55%.

In the current situation and with extraordinary character, Bankia has made a provision of 125 million euros in the quarter to face the possible effects of Covid-19. For its part, the profit before tax for the quarter, not counting the extraordinary provision, stood at 247 million euros, 8.2% less.

With all this, the profit for the quarter is 94 million euros, registering a decrease of 54%. Without the effect of the provision, net profit would have registered a decrease of 11.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

