Bankia ceases to exist as a bank after publishing the BOE its exit from the registry

Madrid, Apr 14 (EFE) .- Bankia will officially cease to exist as a bank as of this Wednesday, after publishing the Official State Gazette its exit from the Registry of credit institutions, which dates back to March 26, due to its merger by absorption with CaixaBank.

In this way, the entity complies with the provisions of Royal Decree 84/2015, of February 13, which develops Law 10/2014 on the Management, Supervision and Solvency of Credit Institutions.

The disappearance of Bankia puts an end to a history that has lasted ten years and that has been marked by the initial ambition of its creation, its controversial IPO, the multimillion-dollar bailout that put the entire Spanish economy in check and its subsequent transformation, under the presidency of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri.

The entity that now absorbs CaixaBank to create the first Spanish financial group emerged in 2010, as a result of the union of Caja Madrid, Caja de Canarias, Caixa Laietana and the savings banks of Ávila, Segovia and La Rioja, to which Bancaja joined shortly thereafter. .

In 2017, after the restrictions imposed by Brussels in the framework of its nationalization waned, Bankia incorporated BMN, made up of the former Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and the Balearic Sa Nostra and also nationalized.

For its part, CaixaBank has been incorporating in recent years another half a dozen entities, almost all members of the former Banca Cívica, which arose from the merger of the Navarra, Burgos and Canarias savings banks, and which later incorporated Cajasol and Caja de Gaudalajara .

Also part of the group, among others, Caixa Girona and Banco de Valencia.

The new CaixaBank, which will lead the Spanish banking sector, is the result of the union of at least 17 old savings banks, a bicentennial sector, disappeared with the previous crisis and almost completely transformed into banks and which came to be made up of more of 40 entities.

