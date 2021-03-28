Bankia becomes part of CaixaBank and ends a 10-year history

Madrid, Mar 28 (EFE) .- Bankia has become part of CaixaBank and has put an end to a 10-year history marked by the initial ambition of its creation, the controversial IPO, the multi-million dollar rescue that put the entire Spanish economy and its subsequent transformation.

At the beginning of 2010, the former vice president of the Government Rodrigo Rato took over the reins of Caja Madrid, the second largest savings bank in the country and, by the middle of that year, he was already negotiating the incorporation of La Caja de Canarias, Caixa Laietana and the Caja de Ávila, Segovia and La Rioja.

Bancaja, the third largest savings bank in Spain, joined this project, which meant creating a much more ambitious group that required from the first moment an aid of 4,465 million euros that the Bank of Spain saw with good eyes in the time of Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez and the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

In December 2010, the Financial and Savings Bank (BFA) was created, which brings together the business of Caja Madrid, Bancaja and the other five smaller savings banks; In 2011, the greater capital requirements promoted by the team of Elena Salgado, the then Minister of Economy, encouraged the group to debut on the Stock Market that same year to avoid a possible entry into its State capital.

This is how the history of Bankia begins in March 2011, a BFA subsidiary with a large part of its assets and which, despite investors’ doubts about Spain, managed to make the leap onto the market in July 2011 thanks to trust and the support of thousands of customers who then saw the economy slide back into recession.

The arrival to power of Mariano Rajoy at the end of that year and a new form of crisis management promoted from the first minute by Luis de Guindos from the Ministry of Economy represented a new challenge for Bankia, which, like the rest of the sector, had to face an extraordinary volume of provisions.

The difference is that Bankia, in this case, was penalized not only by its real estate exposure, but also by its enormous size and investors began to point to the entity as the focus of the problems of the Spanish financial system and, therefore, of the whole of the Spanish economy.

THE RESCUE OF THE ENTITY

In May 2012, Rato decided to give the helm to José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, the State nationalized 100% of BFA and became the main shareholder of Bankia; at the same time, the new team is demanding multimillion-dollar aid to clean up the entity’s balance sheet.

Spain, alone, cannot face this rescue and asks for the help of its European partners to end up injecting the BFA-Bankia group with 17,959 million euros in public aid, which added to the 4,465 million received at the time of its creation they raised the total to 22,424 million.

In addition, the creation of Sareb, the bad bank, served for Bankia and other rescued entities to get rid of a good part of the weight of their real estate assets and to have an even more reinforced balance sheet.

In parallel, that same year the National Court began to investigate Bankia’s IPO and at the end of 2018 the trial began in which Rato and the rest of the leadership that approved the operation sit on the bench accused of fraud to investors.

After eight years of cause, in September 2020 the justice concluded that Bankia’s IPO was legal and had the approval of the supervisory bodies, for which it acquitted Rato and the rest of the accused, including several convicted by the scandal of the “black” cards.

De Guindos and Bankia itself have always defended that if the rescue of Bankia had not occurred, the Deposit Guarantee Fund would have to have disbursed 60,580 million to face the bank’s guaranteed deposits, and in addition, another 52,000 million of depositors.

Dropping Bankia would also have meant the extinction of 21,000 jobs, with the direct and indirect impact that this would have had on the economy, the defenders of the rescue remind Efe.

Of all the aid received, Bankia has returned 3,303 million between the sale of packages of shares in the hands of the State and the dividends paid to its shareholders, including the FROB, the rescue fund that owns the participation in the entity.

THE TRANSFORMATION

In the balance of his years in the management of Bankia, Goirigolzarri highlights that the entity went from being the main problem of the financial sector and the stability of Spain in 2012, to being a benchmark within the sector and to contribute decisively to socioeconomic improvement of the country in 2020 “.

The entity boasts of having become the most solvent bank among the largest in the country, with a CET1 ratio “fully loaded” of 15.48%, when in 2012 it started, after receiving public aid, from the minimum level required by the regulators, 6.82%.

However, before achieving these levels of capital, Bankia went through different periods; The first of these is the one that runs from 2012 to 2015, in which the entity carried out a tough restructuring plan, closing 39% of its offices and reducing its workforce by 28%.

At the same stage, the bank approved a three-year strategic plan focused on improving solvency, efficiency and profitability.

After three years of work, which included making provisions worth 26,845 million, Bankia concluded its Strategic Plan in February 2016 and began a second stage in which it promoted a new form of relationship with customers.

The bank’s idea was to increase satisfaction levels and make a leap in its reputation, offering simpler products and services, “without small print, easier to understand,” recall sources from the entity.

INCORPORATION OF BMN

In 2017, the entity ceased to have the Brussels restrictions, which allowed it to compete on equal terms with the rest of the banks and even participate in corporate operations, which encouraged it to close a merger with BMN, the result of the union of Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and the Balearic Sa Nostra and also nationalized.

Bankia increases its number of clients by 25% after joining BMN and begins in 2018 the third and last stage of its history, in which it carries out a new strategic plan with the aim of becoming “the preferred bank in Spain”.

The entity highlights that 2019 was its best business year and it continued to be the leader in solvency among the large Spanish banks, which would allow it to confront the outbreak of the pandemic and its economic effects with solidity from the first months of 2020.

MERGER WITH CAIXABANK

However, with an eye to the future, Bankia decided at the beginning of September to negotiate its merger with CaixaBank, promoted by the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, representing the interests of the State, and by the president of the Fundación la Caixa, CaixaBank’s first shareholder, Isidro Fainé.

The main reasons to defend the operation is that the new entity has a size, a level of capital, profitability and efficiency that allow it to face present and future challenges of innovation and internationalization with “great power”.

On September 17, 2020, Bankia’s board of directors approved the integration into CaixaBank and on December 1, the entity’s shareholders gave their approval to the operation and the green light for the creation of the first Spanish financial group.

Last Friday, after having received the approval of the regulators, the operation was closed, the history of Bankia was put to an end, a brand that will gradually disappear, and the starting signal was given to the technological integration of both entities, whose end is scheduled for the end of this year.

(c) EFE Agency