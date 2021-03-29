Bankia becomes part of CaixaBank and ends a 10-year history

Bankia has become part of CaixaBank and it has put an end to a 10-year history marked by the initial ambition of its creation, the controversial IPO, the multimillion-dollar bailout that put the entire Spanish economy in check and its subsequent transformation.

At the beginning of 2010, the former vice president of the Government Rodrigo Rato took over the reins of Caja Madrid, the second largest savings bank in the country and, by the middle of that year, he was already negotiating the incorporation of La Caja de Canarias, Caixa Laietana and the Caja de Ávila, Segovia and La Rioja.

Bancaja, the third bank in Spain, joined this project, which meant creating a much more ambitious group that required from the first moment a aid of 4,465 million euros that the Bank of Spain saw with good eyes in the times of Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez and the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

In December 2010 the Financial and Savings Bank is created (BFA), which brings together the business of Caja Madrid, Bancaja and the other five smaller savings banks; In 2011, the increased capital requirements promoted by the team of Elena Salgado, the then Minister of Economy, encouraged the group to debut on the stock market that same year to avoid a possible entry into its state capital.

It starts like this in March 2011 the history of Bankia, a BFA subsidiary with a good part of its assets and that, despite investors’ doubts about Spain, managed to make the leap to the parquet in July 2011 thanks to the trust and support of thousands of customers who then saw the economy slip back into recession.

The arrival to power of Mariano Rajoy at the end of that year and a new way of crisis management promoted from the first minute by Luis de Guindos from the Ministry of Economy was a new challenge for Bankia, which, like the rest of the sector, had to face an extraordinary volume of provisions.

The difference is that Bankia, in this case, was penalized not only by its real estate exposure, but also by its enormous size and investors began to point to the entity as the focus of the problems of the Spanish financial system and, therefore, of the whole of the Spanish economy.

The rescue of the entity

In May 2012, Rato decided to hand over the helm to José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, the State nationalized 100% of BFA and became the main shareholder of Bankia; at the same time the new team claims a multi-million dollar aid to clean up the balance sheet Of the entity.

Spain, by itself, cannot face this rescue and asks for the help of its European partners to end up injecting the BFA-Bankia group 17,959 million euros in public aid, which added to the 4,465 million received at the time of its creation raised the total to 22,424 million.

In addition, the creation of Sareb, the bad bank, served for Bankia and other rescued entities they will get rid of a good part of the weight of their real estate assets and they will have an even more reinforced balance sheet.

In parallel, that same year the National Court began to investigate Bankia’s IPO and at the end of 2018 the trial begins in which Rato and the rest of the leadership that approved the operation sit on the bench accused of fraud to investors.

After eight years of cause, in September 2020 the justice concluded that Bankia’s IPO was legal and had the approval of the supervisory bodies, so acquits Rato and the rest of the accused, including several convicted of the black card scandal.

De Guindos and Bankia itself have always defended that if the rescue of Bankia had not occurred, the Deposit Guarantee Fund would have to have disbursed 60,580 million to meet the bank’s guaranteed deposits, and in addition, another 52,000 million of the depositors remained uncovered.

Dropping Bankia would also have meant the extinction of 21,000 jobs, with the direct and indirect impact that this would have had on the economy, recall the defenders of the rescue.

Of all the aid received, Bankia has returned 3,303 million between the sale of packages of shares in the hands of the State and the dividends paid to its shareholders, among them the FROB, the rescue fund that owns the participation in the entity.

The transformation

In the balance of his years of management of Bankia, Goirigolzarri emphasizes that the entity went from being the main problem of the financial sector and the stability of Spain in 2012, to being a benchmark within the sector already contribute decisively to socio-economic improvement of the country in 2020 “.

The entity claims to have become the most solvent bank among the big of the country, with a CET1 ratio ‘fully loaded’ of 15.48%, when in 2012 it started, after receiving public aid, from the minimum level required by the regulators, 6.82%.

However, before achieving these levels of capital, Bankia went through different periods; the first of them is the one that goes from 2012 to 2015, in which the entity carried out a tough restructuring plan, with the closure of 39% of its offices and the reduction of 28% of its workforce.

At the same stage, the bank approved a three-year strategic plan focused on improving solvency, efficiency and profitability.

After three years of work, which included carrying out write-offs for a value of 26,845 million, Bankia concluded its Strategic Plan in February 2016 and began a second stage in which it promoted a new form of relationship with customers.

The idea of ​​the bank was increase satisfaction levels and give a jump in your reputation, offering simpler products and services, “without small print, easier to understand”, recall sources of the entity.

Incorporation of BMN

In 2017 the entity stop having the restrictions Brussels, so you can compete on equal terms with other banks and even participate in corporate operations, which encourages you to close a merger with BMN, fruit of the union of Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and the Balearic Sa Nostra and also nationalized.

Bankia increases its number of clients by 25% after joining BMN and the third and last stage of its history begins in 2018, in which it carries out a new strategic plan with the aim of becoming “the preferred bank in Spain”.

The entity highlights that 2019 was its best business year and it remained leader in solvency among the large Spanish banks, which would allow it to deal with the outbreak of the pandemic and its economic effects solidly from the first months of 2020.

Merger with CaixaBank

However, with an eye to the future, Bankia decided at the beginning of September negotiate its merger with CaixaBank, promoted by the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, representing the interests of the State, and by the president of Fundación la Caixa, CaixaBank’s main shareholder, Isidro Fainé.

The main reasons to defend the operation is that the new entity has a size, a level of capital, profitability and efficiency that allow it face with “great power” the challenges of innovation and internationalization present and future.

On September 17, 2020, Bankia’s board of directors approved the integration into CaixaBank and on December 1, the entity’s shareholders gave their approval to the operation and the green light for the creation of the first Spanish financial group.

Last Friday, after having received the approval of the regulators, the operation was closed, put an end to the history of Bankia, a brand that will gradually disappear, and the kick-off to technology integration of both entities, whose end is scheduled for the end of this year.