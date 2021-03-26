Bankia and CaixaBank raise 3% on the stock market on the day they complete their merger

Madrid, Mar 26 (EFE) .- Bankia and CaixaBank rise 3% in the trading session this Friday, the day on which both entities complete the legal procedures for their merger.

Shortly after the opening of the session, Bankia shares are among the most bullish of the entire IBEX 35, with a rise of 3.11%, to 1.79 euros per share.

Today will be Bankia’s last listing session as an independent bank on the Spanish Stock Exchange.

For their part, CaixaBank securities, the third most bullish, recorded a revaluation of 2.91%, to 2.62 euros.

The merger operation, approved by a large majority by the extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings of both banks at the beginning of December 2020, was registered today in the Mercantile Registry after obtaining all the pertinent authorizations.

The resulting entity, which will have the CaixaBank brand, will have about 20 million customers and 623.8 billion euros in total assets, will become the benchmark bank in Spain, with a loan and deposit share of 26% and 24% , respectively.

On Monday, the new securities issued by CaixaBank will start trading to meet the exchange ratio of the merger.

CaixaBank will issue 2,079 million ordinary shares, in compliance with the agreement on the exchange ratio of the merger, set at 0.6845 new CaixaBank shares for each Bankia share.

