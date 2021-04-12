Banker defeats economist and wins the presidency of Ecuador

(Bloomberg) – Former banker Guillermo Lasso won Ecuador’s presidential election after a last-minute rally, reassuring bondholders in the default-prone country and strengthening ties with the United States.

Lasso defeated economist Andrés Arauz, a left-wing protégé of former President Rafael Correa, by a wide margin in Sunday’s second round. Arauz, who conceded defeat, won the February first round by 13 percentage points.

Lasso, 65, a self-made millionaire and father of five children, has promised to maintain a $ 6.5 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and meet the country’s foreign bond payments. In his victory speech Sunday night, Lasso said he will work to create “the prosperity we all long for.”

“Lasso’s victory should reduce political uncertainty and increase the prospects for a fairly orthodox and market-friendly macro policy agenda to be pursued in the coming years,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc analyst Tiago Severo wrote in a note. .

Investors celebrated the result at the opening of the markets on Monday, especially after what Severo called “the best performance of the left-wing presidential and congressional candidates” in the first round. Bonds due 2030 were up 13 cents to 73 cents in early New York trading.

Lasso’s comfortable victory will likely be a catalyst for bonds to continue to rally, according to a Goldman report. Ecuador’s recently restructured bonds rallied in recent weeks as polls showed an improvement in their chances of winning. Bonds due in 2040 have risen from a low in early March to trade at 45.5 cents on the US dollar.

Ecuador’s southern neighbor, Peru, also held presidential elections on Sunday, and exit polls suggest a complex runoff after no candidate approached the threshold necessary for a first-round victory.

With about 99% of the votes counted in Ecuador, Lasso had 52.4% of the vote against 47.6% for Arauz, whose ties to former President Correa had raised the possibility of a return to an era of fiscal generosity.

The campaign for control of Ecuador, an oil exporter and the world’s leading producer of bananas, shrimp and the balsa wood crucial to the manufacture of wind turbine rotors, has implications beyond its borders.

Arauz, 36, who promised to use central bank reserves to help poor families, was expected to strengthen ties with left-wing governments in the region, such as Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and Argentina. Lasso’s victory represents more attention to ties with Washington and with US-aligned governments in countries such as Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

Sigh of relief

While bond investors may breathe a sigh of relief, leading a country of 17 million people, which is long behind in its vaccination campaign and reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic, will not be an easy task for Lasso. Last year, the dollarized economy contracted by 7.8%, its worst performance since at least the 1970s.

To govern successfully, Lasso will have to establish a working relationship with the National Assembly, where his supporters hold only 31 of 137 seats. It will also have to reach the more than 1.8 million Ecuadorians who annulled their votes, including many of the indigenous movements.

Lasso will find it difficult to implement unpopular economic policies, as lawmakers from other parties will be reluctant to spend their political capital on his behalf, said María José Calderón, a political scientist at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Quito.

Create jobs

“Hopefully the task is not too big for Lasso,” given his lack of a majority in the next legislature, said María Paz Jervis, dean of law and social studies at the SEK University in Quito.

The president-elect has said he will promote policies that boost investment and job creation in the private sector, and will phase out a tax on withdrawing money from the country. He has also promised to raise the monthly minimum wage from $ 400 to $ 500 and oversee the vaccination of 9 million people against Covid-19 during his first 100 days in office.

Even if Lasso finds challenges implementing his political agenda, it will be easier for him and the IMF to find a middle ground in the negotiations, according to Nathalie Marshik, head of emerging markets sovereign debt research for Stifel Nicolaus & Co. in New York. Expect a strong rally for Ecuador bonds.

