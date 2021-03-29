Bank of Japan Has Room to Delve into Negative Interest Rates: Former Official

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy review eased the position to take interest rates to even more negative territory, in order to combat a possible rise in the yen that threatens the fragile recovery of the economy. a former senior central bank official said Monday.

As part of the review of its tools announced this month, the BoJ created a program that pays 0.2% interest to financial institutions that enter their credit schemes.

The decision seeks to reduce the pressure because long-term negative or low interest rates have affected financial institutions and several influential market analysts warn of the adverse effects that would generate further cuts in financing costs.

“If there are no means left to accelerate inflation to its 2% target, the BoJ’s approach is to keep the financial market stable. That is something the central bank can do and I think it should continue to do,” said Kazuo Momma, who has close contact with current agency authorities.

“If changes in the fundamentals of the economy lead to a sharp rise in the yen, the Bank of Japan will surely deepen negative rates. Compared to the situation prior to the monetary policy review, it is easier to do so now,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Under the bond yield curve control (YCC) strategy, the Bank of Japan guides its short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year debt return at close to 0%, as part of efforts to encourage economic growth and inflation.

