Bank of England officials downplay inflation concerns

By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setting officials Michael Saunders and Silvana Tenreyro downplayed the risk of a sustained rise in inflation when the UK economy recovers, and Tenreyro said that more stimulus might still be needed.

After weeks of rising government bond yields driven by inflation fears on both sides of the Atlantic, Saunders said Friday that the economy may have more room than the BoE predicted last month to recover without generating a glut. pressure on prices.

Tenreyro acknowledged the improving outlook, but pointed to scenarios that could call for more monetary stimulus later in the year.

His comments revealed that most members of the Monetary Policy Committee think that a sustained and difficult-to-control rise in inflation does not top the list of risks, as Britain recovers from its biggest economic downturn in three centuries.

“Despite diminishing downside risks, there also remain a number of scenarios that I would anticipate would require a looser policy later this year,” Tenreyro said in a speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. .

He pointed to post-pandemic changes in work habits that could lead to lower demand in some industries and the prospect of many currently suspended workers being unemployed.

While inflation was heading higher, Tenreyro said it was important to differentiate between a sustained rise and temporary rallies.

Saunders said the recovery from last year’s 10% decline could be faster than the BoE’s central forecasts, made in early February. The central bank said it expected 5% growth in 2021 as the country progresses in vaccination against the coronavirus.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce. Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)