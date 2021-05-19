Bank of America will raise its minimum wage to $ 25 an hour by 2025

15 minutes. The US bank Bank of America announced Tuesday that it will increase its minimum wage to $ 25 per hour by 2025, after raising it to $ 20 last year.

In a statement, the second US entity by volume of assets also reported that it will immediately require all companies that supply products and services to pay their employees at least $ 15 an hour.

“A fundamental principle of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work. This means investing in the people who serve our customers,” Sheri Bronstein, the company’s chief human resources officer, said in the note.

Retain the best talent

“This includes offering a solid salary and competitive benefits,” Bronstein said. He underlined the goal of “continuing to attract and retain the best talent.”

Bank of America’s announcement continues the lowest salary increases it has implemented in recent years. In the last four years the entity raised the minimum hourly wage to $ 15. Subsequently, to 17 in 2019 and 20 in 2020, a year earlier than the initial target.

The decision comes at a time when many large American companies are announcing wage increases for their workers.

They are doing so in a job market where companies are having trouble finding or keeping the workers they need. This in view of the reopening after the pandemic.