Bank of America will increase the minimum wage of its workers to $ 25 an hour



The bank’s chief executive says the salary increase will cost the bank hundreds of millions, but they are seeing it as an investment.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

There is very good news for Bank of America workers, already that the finance company announced that it will increase the minimum hourly wage of its employees to $ 25 an hour by 2025.

The bank’s chief executive, Brian Moynihan, said this increase will cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars a year, but that they are seeing it as an investment as it is about keeping their team members at a good level. of life.

Moynihan also said that paying his employees more will make them “professional-minded” and more loyal to the company, which in turn also benefits the bank’s investors.

This is not the first time that Bank of America has raised the minimum wage for its workers. It should be remembered that, in 2017, the minimum wage was raised to $ 15 an hour. Two years later, they announced that they would raise it to $ 20 again for the next two years, although he ended up paying this figure before that period.

Bank of America’s minimum wage increase revives the national debate over whether to raise wages for workers in the US President Joe Biden has already said he supports raising the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour.

Also, last month Biden signed an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers from $ 10.95 to $ 15 by 2022.

On the Bank of America side, the bank is also asking vendors and suppliers to pay their employees at least $ 15 an hour, which will benefit more than 43,000 workers from more than 2,000 supplier companies. It should be noted that 99% of those providers already pay $ 15 per hour, as reported by CNN.

There are other banks that are also increasing wages. For example, JPMorgan Chase announced in 2018 that it would raise the minimum wage from $ 15 to $ 18 an hour for 22,000 of its employees, and Citigroup raised its minimum wage to $ 15 an hour in 2019.

–You may also be interested: US Government buys $ 40 million worth of pistachios