The institution forecasts that 660,000 formal jobs will be lost in the second quarter of the year, followed by a fall of 420,000 in the third quarter and a slight recovery of 52,000 jobs in the fourth quarter.

Bank Of America estimated that about 1.2 million jobs will be lost in Mexico. Photo: Reforma

Estimates are in line with the expectation of a contraction of the Mexican economy of 8 percent this year. This destruction in employment is expected to push the government to make fiscal support to the unemployed, given the weak social security system.

However, BofA explained, the support would not be significant due to the government’s intention to incur a greater deficit.

At the moment, the unemployment rate remains at 3.3 percent, because people who have lost their jobs are not looking for a new job due to the pandemic.

The agency predicts that the unemployment rate will reach 6 percent.

. The Mexican economy lost more than half a million formal jobs in April amid the COVID-19 crisis, the biggest drop since there is a record, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported Tuesday.

“As a consequence of the effects derived from the health emergency, in April there was a monthly decrease of 555,247 jobs, equivalent to a monthly rate of -2.7%,” said an IMSS statement, which presents one of the main indicators for measure formal work.

This drop would add to the 198,033 places lost between March 13 and 31, as announced by the IMSS on April 8, which would give a total of 753,280 jobs lost due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

However, when considering the jobs created in the first months of the year, the IMSS specified that the reduction in the first four months of 2020 is 493,746 jobs, of which 67.2% correspond to permanent jobs.

