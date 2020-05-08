“If history is a guide, Wall Street will return to March lows“It is what analysts think of Bank of America Global Research in its latest report on the evolution of US equities. The valuations are close to the “highs of the technology bubble”So they have discounted “a record short recession or that the Fed will buy shares.”

However, they add that the Federal Reserve is not buying shares and “I probably only would if I was pushed by new lows” in the NYSE. Therefore, despite a rise of more than 30% from the lows of last March 23, they still consider that this is a bullish rally within a bear market.

Given the strong relationship between the duration of the bear markets and that of the recessions, they explain, the shares are discounting a mini recession, despite the forecast that it may be the worst in history. “There may be a time to co-invest in stocks with the Fed“they add,”but it will surely be at lower prices“

The S&P 500 peaked in April in 2,940 points and right now it is trading at 2,900 integer levels. “It would not be unlikely that the S&P will recover until close to 3,000 points before turning around and returning to lows, “say these analysts.

According to your assessment, the size of the economic shock, along with its coincidence with the current recession, anticipates that American stocks will fall again strongly, despite the strength that the technological index is showing Nasdaq. If the recent S&P high of April 29 is not exceeded, the subsequent correction “will be manual”they add.

BofA Global Research experts say bulls have taken control of the market due to a unprecedented series of “stimuli that could further separate asset prices from economic reality“

However, they consider that this is not sustainable and that the current rise is being very forced. For example, they highlight that the 20 times price / benefit ratio (P / E) at which the S&P 500 is listed “has only been higher during the Tech Bubble.”

“Interestingly,” they claim, “the PE ratio has increased despite the fact that earnings uncertainty has risen to levels near all-time highs“, when historically the opposite has happened, in a context in which 20% of S&P companies have suspended their share buybacks or dividends.

In October 2019, as published Bolsamania, analysts of Bank of America Merrill Lynch they correctly anticipated that the S&P 500 would hit all-time highs near 3,400 points to subsequently initiate a major correction.

His analysis anticipated a maximum of 3,333 points in the month of March and it stayed very close to the maximum of 3,393 integers which marked the main world indicator on February 19.

