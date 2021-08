Investment strategies

Aedas Homes: up 141% since the worst of the pandemic

The real estate developer surrounds itself with the best in the market. It advances thanks to small and large investors, with the entry of Bank of America as the second shareholder and other changes in the largest of its capital. But also from the analysts, who bet on the company. The value advances with rhythm in this 2021, even in the unfortunate for many, the month of July.