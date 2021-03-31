Bank of America gives Telefónica a potential of more than 40%

Specifically, Bank of America analysts have raised the target price for Telefónica shares from 4.8 euros per share to 5.40 euros, which represents an increase in the target price of 12.5%. This target price represents a potential upward revaluation in the Ibex 35 of 40.69%.

Bank of America experts also consider that it is a good time to buy Telefónica’s securities and have raised their recommendation from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’.

Telefónica shares rose 1.35% on the Ibex 35 this Wednesday to 3.89 euros per share after this report from the US bank was released. So far this year, the titles of the telecommunications operator have risen by about 20%, thus recovering part of what was lost last year on the stock market.

The consensus of analysts collected by Reuters places its average target price at 4.6 euros per share, which gives it a potential upside of 19.85% on the stock market. The consensus advises to ‘keep’ the titles of the ‘teleco’.

Technical analysis

At a technical level, analyst Antonio Espín explains that the company led by José María Álvarez-Pallete “has been affected by MásMóvil’s takeover of Euskaltel in the short term.” “At least it has closed above 3.87 euros. It is an attractive security and could be a candidate for an upward trend reversal. “, Add.

In Monday’s session after learning about the purchase operation that MásMóvil raises about Euskaltel, Telefónica’s shares fell 3.7% on the Ibex 35.

For his part, the analyst José Antonio González comments that “Telefónica consolidates positions at the strictest short term, a movement accompanied by a reduced volume of contracts and that, therefore, does not present serious downward risks at the moment, while the price consolidates by above its 40-period or medium-term simple moving average, as well as the growing guideline that starts at 2,568 euros per share, with its next upward target being 4,555 euros per share “.