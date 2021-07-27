Bank of America emerges as the second shareholder of Aedas Homes with 5.2%

Related news

Aedas Homes adds a new relevant shareholder. Bank of America announced on Tuesday the acquisition of 5.173% of the capital of the Spanish real estate, a company in which until now the US investment bank had not disclosed any investment position.

Although the investment was made public this Tuesday, the documentation sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) reflects that Bank of America exceeded the threshold of 5% of the capital of Aedas Homes on July 22. That’s just one day after the real estate agency released its results of the second quarter of the year.

The form sent to the supervisor indicates that 2.65% of the capital of Aedas Homes is owned by the US bank through shares, while 2.523% is built through various positions in financial derivatives. More specifically, through five swap contracts payable in cash maturing between August 2 and May 13 of next year.

Second shareholder

Based on the current market capitalization of Aedas Homes, Bank of America’s investment reaches a market valuation of € 60.13 million. And it is that the Spanish real estate accumulates a 50% revaluation in the last year. Only in the last three months, the comeback exceeds 20%.

Just a few days ago, on July 21, the company announced that closed the first half of the year with a profit of 10.5 million euros. And not only that, but it also registered a historical business record with the sale of nine homes a day, for a total of 816 units in the indicated period.

With this move, Bank of America is positioned as the second most significant shareholder of Aedas. Your weight overtakes the manager Helikon, with 4.98%, and also to T. Rowe Price International, with 3.73% of the real estate. Ahead, just the bottom Castlelake through the Luxembourg company Hipoteca 43 Lux, which accounts for 60.64% of the capital of the Spanish company.

