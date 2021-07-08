Bank of America creates dedicated team to investigate cryptocurrencies

Bank of America (BofA) has officially created a team dedicated to investigating cryptocurrencies.

According to an internal memorandum reported by Bloomberg on Thursday, July 8, Alkesh Shah will lead this initiative, which will encompass technologies related to cryptocurrencies.

The results will be reported to Michael Maras, global leader in fixed income, currencies and commodities research.

Cryptocurrencies are a fast-growing emerging ecosystem

Through the memo, Candace Browning, Bank of America’s head of global research, noted:

“Cryptocurrencies and digital assets constitute one of the fastest growing emerging technology ecosystems.”

In this sense, he also highlighted the importance that, for the BofA, represents leadership and expansion in the crypto and blockchain market:

“We are uniquely positioned to provide thought leadership due to our strong industry research analysis, our market-leading global payments platform, and our blockchain expertise.”

Not the BofA’s first approach to the crypto ecosystem

Last May BeInCrypto reported that Bank of America had joined Paxos Blockchain Stock Settlement, whose settlement service allows two parties to settle stock trades in minutes using blockchain.

In this way, BofA became the third bank, along with Credit Suisse and Nomura, in trying the Paxos settlement service.

At that time Bina Kaloa, Bank of America’s director of global banking, pointed out that flexibility and the switch to bilateral agreements are of great interest to the company and showed her excitement to see that “everyone is partnering.”