Financial institutions are adopting new measures, such as the change of schedule, based on the evolution of COVID-19 in Ecuador. Today there has been an increase in 452 cases and the number rises to 35,306 coronavirus positives. Lenín Moreno, President of Ecuador declared a state of sanitary emergency to try to stop the virus from spreading throughout the rest of the country.

The municipalities have been implementing various measures based on the number of infections and differentiated in each canton. Ecuador implemented the traffic light with the variation in three colors (red, yellow and green) to distinguish each municipality. These measures have also affected the banking sector, which has decided to change its hours according to each city.

Banking entities recommend using the web platform, electronic and digital channels or applications on cell phones to avoid having to go to the premises, this measure is to avoid crowds at the bank.

Guayaquil Bank

The customer service hours will be from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00, in Guayaquil. In the rest of Ecuador, the hours will be from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 13:00.

Bank of Pacific

The bank has its branches open between 08:00 and 13:00. In Duale it opens from 09:00 to 16:00.

Bolivarian Bank

The bank’s hours will be from 08:00 to 13:00, except in Guayaquil (12:30), Dorado (14:00) and Quito (12:30).

international Bank

The bank is open from 08:00 to 13:00 in Quito, Guayaquil and the rest of the country.

Pinchicha Bank

The hours in Guayas will be from 07:30 to 14:30. In the rest of Ecuador it will close at 1:00 p.m.

Solidarity Bank

The bank opens its doors from 08:00 and 14:00. However, in the County, Recreo I, Recreo II, closes at 1:00 pm; Mall el Fortín, until 1:00 pm; Paseo Shopping, until 4:00 p.m. in Daule.