Bank Holiday Vibes! Do not miss it

“Bank Holiday Vibes” is the name of the new concert that we bring to you in Music News and you can’t miss it, you can’t really! Because it is unique in the year and you will not have many opportunities to enjoy it. We tell you all the details about this digital event here in Music News.

This event will be presented on May 30, it is about wonderful sound vibrations. Bank Holiday Vibes will be taking place next Sunday, May 30 at 12 o’clock. The event will of course be virtual for obvious reasons of the pandemic, remember that the confinement continues and we must continue to take care of ourselves, although it is true that the vaccines are already beginning to spread throughout the world, and somehow there is also a control, too It is true that we must continue to take care of ourselves and not lower our guard in any way. If you love your loved ones, then taking care of yourself is the best way to do it.

The best thing about all this is that Bnak Holiday Vibes will be completely free! The event will be broadcasting from a stunning location on the beach! You can enjoy the duo of DJ and sax from the beach, online of course, but you can accompany your digital festival with a coconut so as not to lose the essence.

You can also join to listen to some songs under the sun, all you have to do is register in the following link to get your access. Hurry because they can be finished! We leave you the link to obtain more information about Bank Holiday Vibes! https://www.eventbrite.es/e/bank-holiday-vibes-tickets-152875317189?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Enjoy it! You can not lose this!