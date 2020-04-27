The special secretary of Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Carlos da Costa, said on Monday, 27, that the government is negotiating with a consortium of banks the opening of a credit line for companies in five sectors that are very affected by the pandemic. da covid-19: aviation, automotive, retail (non-food, non-pharmaceutical and non-automotive), sugar and alcohol and electricity.

According to him, the special credit line will be aimed at companies in these sectors with annual sales above R $ 300 million.

Costa also said that each sector will have a specific solution according to its peculiarities. “We will have another meeting today and we can include three or four more sectors. The idea is to find private solutions to ensure that companies continue to operate without involving public resources”, he added.

As announced by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), the secretary also said that the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI) may finance working capital for medium-sized companies, but there is still no decision on the amount that will be made available.

At a meeting with industry representatives last Thursday, 23, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the fund’s resources could be increased to around R $ 15 billion. “We are studying the annual revenue of eligible companies will be R $ 10 or R $ 300 million. But the idea is to have measures that cover all sizes of companies”, he added.

He further assessed that the difficulties in taking credit to companies and individuals during the covid-19 pandemic is a problem not only in Brazil, but in other countries. “There is no point in providing liquidity to the market if credit does not reach the end. That is why the government has taken several measures to ensure that companies access financing,” he said. “The funds released by the Central Bank have gradually arrived in the banking market, we have already noticed this increase in liquidity”, he added.

According to Costa, however, only large companies and some medium-sized companies have been able to access these resources. He cited credit lines opened by the government and Congress in recent weeks for small and micro companies. “There are 3.2 million companies in Brazil, of which half are micro companies that had not yet been served by payroll credit. That is why we reached a measure with R $ 15.9 billion for this group, which generates the largest part of the jobs “, he pointed out.

The secretary also highlighted the publication on Monday of Provisional Measure 958, which frees companies and individuals from a series of obligations so that they have easier access to bank credit and suffer less from the economic impacts resulting from the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the country. “These are changes for credit to be easy, fulfilling requests from the productive sector “, he added.

In the list of facilities, the MP exempts public banks from requiring customers to present federal tax discharge certificates, FGTS regularity certificate and proof of electoral regularity. The exemption does not affect social security taxes.