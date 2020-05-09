May 9, 2020 | 5:00 am

Like the myriad approaches governments are taking to deal with the coronavirus crisis, the way the world’s leading banks are calculating their potential losses also differs widely, with baffling results for investors.

These discrepancies stem from the interpretation of new accounting standards called IFRS 9 (or IFRS 9), which have been designed to promote transparency and stability by making banks account for losses from bad loans.

However, instead of solving the problems observed during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when markets were surprised by a sudden deterioration in the health of bank balance sheets, IFRS 9 is confusing the same investors who were supposed to help.

While the regulation is intended to provide a more realistic and timely picture of bank exposures, its application is seen by some as more art than science. Critics go further; They complain that the system is complex, opaque and exposed to abuse.

“It is a mockery of financial reporting that banks can present better figures simply by taking a more benign perspective – whether intentionally or not,” said Ed Firth, a banking analyst at KBW.

A . analysis of first-quarter regulatory filings highlights the extent to which banks are basing their estimates of how bad loans will rise on different economic forecasts.

For example, Barclays relied on an 8% drop in UK GDP and an unemployment rate of 6.7% as the benchmark for 2020, while its British competitor Lloyds Banking Group used a 5% contraction in GDP and 5.9% unemployment.

Barclays made higher-than-expected loan impairment provisions of £ 2.12 billion ($ 2.63 billion), while Lloyds set aside £ 1.4 billion. Divergences in economic forecasts do not explain all that variation, but they make it harder for investors to understand bank models.

Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said last week that while his bank’s 2020 forecast was comparatively less pessimistic, his prediction of 3% growth in 2021 was more realistic.

“We assume a prudent recovery in the second year of only 3%, so our combined impact in the two years is a negative GDP of 2%,” said Horta-Osorio.

Barclays, which forecasts 6.3% GDP growth in 2021, said its forecast “reflects the most recent economic forecasts available in the market, combined with internal assumptions.”

Filippo Alloatti, an analyst at Federated Hermes, says he is unclear whether IFRS 9 is a help or a stumbling block for bank investors.

“We knew that IFRS 9 had not been tested in a recessionary environment. It gets complicated when banks are using a ‘scenario cocktail’ and don’t disclose the relative weighting of each scenario, ”he said.

Portfolio risks

Given that banks are not required to provide full details of their models in the first quarter and there is little clarity as to when and how confinement measures will be relaxed, much depends on how management prefers to apply economists’ forecasts to their own figures.

This allows them to take into account the impact of measures that are not within the normal GDP models, including the duration of the confinements, the ERTE (temporary employment regulation files) to protect income and credit guarantees.

“IFRS 9 requires management to make its best estimates, and if the models don’t capture that other techniques can be used, but it’s not rocket science,” says Karim Haji, head of UK financial services at KPMG.

Deutsche Bank, which made a provision of 500 million euros for probable credit losses, based its calculation on a 6.9% drop in GDP in the euro zone, while the Italian UniCredit made a provision of 900 million euros based on a 13% drop in GDP.

James von Moltke, chief financial officer at Germany’s largest bank, said last week that he shared analysts’ concerns about comparability of provisions and that he had discussed the matter with regulators.

However, Von Moltke noted that the new accounting standards and changes in methodology do not undermine the ability to assess whether each bank has made adequate provisions.

“You have to start by comparing each bank based on the portfolio risks it has,” said Von Moltke, who notes that Deutsche Bank’s loan portfolio without collateral is much smaller.

“It is only natural that you expect significant differences in the total level of provisions that we would take relative to some of our competitors,” he added.

UniCredit said its loan loss provision reflected internal macroeconomic assumptions about the impact of the coronavirus, taking into account containment measures by governments and the ECB.

Art and science

The banks in the United States, which published their results in early April, generally presented a more pessimistic and conservative picture of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, according to analysts.

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo they reserved a total of $ 14.2 billion in provisions for late payment.

This is in part because US banks use a standard that requires them to account for the expected losses on a loan over its duration, while IFRS 9, which is used in Europe, recognizes different “stages” of troubled loans.

Europe’s largest bank by assets, HSBC, shocked markets with its provision estimate of $ 7 billion to $ 11 billion for 2020, while Standard Chartered, an Asia-focused competitor, provisioned $ 956 million for the quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said HSBC’s provisions were “part art, part science,” as bankers faced the impossible task of predicting in models how severe the pandemic slowdown will be.

“I wouldn’t try to say,‘ Look, here is a GDP forecast, a GDP recovery profile; and that brings you to X ’, I think it’s too simplistic,” added Stevenson.

Bankers consulted say IFRS 9 may exacerbate crises by having a ‘procyclical’ effect in which recognition of past losses paints a darker picture, leading to worsening economic confidence.

Regulators have sought to clarify how banks should report the first signs of coronavirus distress among borrowers, fearing that IFRS 9 may harm markets if mismanaged.

However, some say this has increased confusion.

“Regulators and the European Commission have made great efforts to require banks not to overdo it by taking precautions too quickly in managing the virus,” said Alloatti.

“The last thing they want is for the banks to stop refinancing the economy and thus harm the transmission mechanism (of the ECB’s aid measures).”