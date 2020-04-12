Former officer Abdul Majed, who had been convicted of the 1975 murder of the founder of Bangladesh, was hanged this Sunday, just days after his arrest at the end of a 25-year escape, authorities announced.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was killed, along with almost his entire family, on August 15, 1975, three and a half years after he led independence for Bangladesh, which was previously part of Pakistan. When her father was assassinated in 1975, Sheikh Hasina was in Europe.

“He was hanged this Sunday,” Justice Minister Anisul Huq told ..

Majed was hanged after his request for presidential grace was rejected in the country’s largest prison, in Keraniganj, south of Dhaka.

Abdul Majed was arrested last Tuesday in Dhaka by the anti-terror police. In 1998, he had been sentenced to death in absentia for murder, like a dozen other military personnel.

Five of the convicts were executed a few months later. Majed probably fled to India in 1996 and returned to the country last March.

Bangladesh this year celebrates the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but the ceremonies were minimized due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The interior minister said this week that Majed’s arrest was “the best gift for the centennial year.”

The judicial process of the 1975 murder was particularly lengthy and the case continues to poison Bangladesh’s politics.

Military governments that took control of the country after the murder rewarded the alleged perpetrators of the crime with diplomatic charges.

Several were also allowed to form a political party and to participate in the elections of the 1980s. An amnesty law prevented any investigation and trial for 21 years, until Sheikh Hasina came to power in 1996.

Sheik Hasina long accused Ziaur Rahman, president from 1977 until his assassination in 1981, of having ordered the murder of his father.

However, the widow of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006, rejected those allegations.

Khaleda Zia, an enemy of Sheik Hasina after having been his ally, was sentenced in 2018 for corruption in a trial, according to her, fully rigged.