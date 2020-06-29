DACA, Bangladesh (AP) – A ferry carrying about 100 passengers was wrecked on Monday in a Bangladeshi river, according to an official. At least 23 bodies were recovered.

Rescuers were still searching, said the deputy director of the Fire and Civil Defense Service.

It was unclear how many people had managed to get to safety by swimming or how many were missing.

The Morning Bird was traveling down the Buriganga River to the capital Dhaka from the neighboring Munshiganj district, when it was hit by another ferry near Shyambazar, and was wrecked.

The second ferry left the place.