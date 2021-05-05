Bangkok leads a day of general losses in the stock markets of Southeast Asia

Bangkok, May 5 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended generalized losses on Wednesday, led by the Bangkok stock market, which yielded more than 2%, dragged by a weak bath and by the rebound in contagions of covid- 19 in Thailand.

In Singapore, the stock market of the city-state subtracted 25.54 points, 0.80 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,153.59 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 12.58 points, 0.79 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,575.67 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock rose 12.09 whole, or 0.20 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,975.91 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market sank 33.91 points, or 2.14 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,549.22 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 59.46 integers, 0.94 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,299.69 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,256.43 units after the rebound of 14.23 integers or 1.15 percent.

