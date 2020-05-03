Residents of the Thai capital enjoyed city parks on Sunday, went to cut their hair, and bought beers and other alcoholic beverages on the first day that some of the restrictions imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of the coronavirus were lifted. .

The most notable was the reopening of the restaurants, although with strict guidelines. Locals must keep their diners one and a half meters (5 feet) apart and practice a wide range of sanitary measures such as taking the temperature of customers and employees, and having ventilation. Small restaurants that previously could accommodate 20 people will now only be able to accept eight to 10.

Restaurants only offered take-out food since mid-March.

The sale of take-away alcoholic beverages was also partially authorized, but bars remain closed. The national ban started on April 10 and expired at the end of the month, but provinces, including Bangkok, can reinstate it at any time.

As soon as the end of the restriction was announced, there was an avalanche of customers who came to liquor stores and other businesses. Shoppers could be seen piling beer cases inside cars outside a supermarket.

Those who wanted fresh air and the opportunity to stretch their legs flocked to Lumpini Park in central Bangkok, where they lined up to have their masks checked and temperature taken before they were allowed to enter.

Alone or in pairs, people jogged or ran through the park, but kept distance from each other. Team sports and the use of exercise equipment in the park are not yet allowed.

The guards blew their whistles to break up breaking up gathering of more than a handful of people, whether they were running or picnicking.

The barbers and hairdressers of the city also returned to action, and also under the rules to guarantee social distancing. They seemed to be doing good business as they advised prospective clients to book appointments for the next day.

Thailand has reported 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths so far.