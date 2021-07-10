Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour: 55 “screen that combines TV and music

Developed according to the B&O philosophy and designed in collaboration with Torsten Valeur.

Bang & Olufsen has expanded its product range with the addition of a new 55 ”screen size for Beovision Contour. It can be the centerpiece of the living room for those looking for a large screen size, or the perfect television for a secondary bedroom thanks to its multiple placement options and the possibility to choose between a 55 ”or a 48” television.

Designed in collaboration with Torsten Valeur, Beovision Contour is classic and minimalist. The aluminum frame that outlines the screen illustrates Bang & Olufsen’s unrivaled experience in the manufacture of aluminum at Factory 5 in Struer, Denmark.

Premium sound

From the moment Beovision Contour is turned on, Beosound Stage’s award-winning three-channel sound and Dolby Atmos technology delivers a superior television experience. Behind the Beovision Contour speaker cover are eleven powerful speakers and amplifiers. In addition, it includes four 4 “woofers custom designed to allow a greater displacement of the core, which provides better bass performance down to 30 Hz. Equipped with the latest generation 55” OLED screen from LG, Beovision Contour offers realistic color reproduction and absolute black levels.

Timeless design

Beovision Contour has been created to leave unnecessary elements behind and show a timeless design with noble materials that complement the decoration of any home. There are three available color combinations to choose from: silver, anthracite black or a gold tone, with matching fabric or wood paneling finishes for the front speaker cover.

All cables run through the center rear of the TV and are hidden from view, offering a comprehensive 360-degree design. All built-in functions can be conveniently controlled with Beoremote One, a remote control made from a single piece of cast aluminum.

Three modes of support

Three stand options have been designed to seamlessly integrate into Beovision Contour to create a minimalist look. The aluminum floor stand can be manually rotated 180 degrees on both sides to ensure an optimal viewing experience and features a lightweight and attractive appearance. Beovision Contour can also be mounted on the wall using the Bang & Olufsen hanging bracket, which has been designed so that the TV can be moved at any angle to adapt to any type of display. Bang & Olufsen has also created a sturdy tabletop stand made from a rectangular piece of aluminum, so that the TV can be placed both on a shelf and on the floor.

7,000 euros

www.bang-olufsen.com