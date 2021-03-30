Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95: in search of perfection from three points of view

Refined design, premium materials and exceptional sound. These are the three reasons that nominate the H95 to the podium of the best wireless headphones and ANC today.

Bang & Olufsen is celebrating: this year marks 95 years of its founding as a company. For this reason, it is presenting different versions of well-known products or absolute novelties, such as these Beoplay H95s. True to the company’s philosophy, these headphones are a luxury device under three prisms: design, materials, and the world-class audio expertise that B&O treasures.

Design and build

The H95s present an enigmatic but attractive mix of minimalism and sophistication; at first glance, no one would doubt that they come from northern Europe. The pads are lined with lambskin, very pleasant to the touch. In addition, they are removable in order to clean and / or replace them when necessary (they adhere through a magnetic dynamic).

The headband is lined with fabric on the inside and with real leather on the outside. The frame that assembles the set is made of polished aluminum, a material also present in the touch zone of each earpiece. They include titanium, something strange in electronic devices in general and a lot in headphones in particular. This material is found in 40mm electrodynamic drivers, which use neodymium magnets. Each transducer is mounted in a ported housing, optimized for an oval over-ear design.

The distribution of the buttons and ports is as follows: on the right earpiece, on / off button and Bluetooth activation, 3.5 mm jack input and USB-C; on the left, only the button to activate the voice assistant. The outer panels, as we say, are tactile, with the main function of managing the reproduction of the audio tracks. Volume, noise cancellation and Transparency mode are customized by rotating aluminum rings with scratched relief.

Technologies to optimize sound

Bang & Olufsen engineers have put all their audio know-how and expertise into these H95 headphones and the result is that they reproduce music with impressive clarity and naturalness. Suffice it to say that, among other reasons, due to their compatibility with Bluettoth 5.1 they are understood with the most advanced sound codecs in both stabilized transmission and audio optimization. The H95s have four microphones in each earpiece specialized in picking up the voice. For its part, the Bang & Olufsen app invites you to customize the sound from six pre-equalized options (relax, resounding, workout, podcast, commute and clear), as well as allowing you to regulate both the noise cancellation level and that of the Transparency mode (you hear the music and also everything that happens around you). On the screen of your mobile you will also see the percentage of remaining battery. Active cancellation of ambient noise is one of the fashionable technologies in the field of headphones and does not always respond to expectations or needs. We already anticipate that, in these B&O Beoplay H95, it does very well.

Autonomy

On paper, they promise up to 38 hours of playback, attention, with active noise cancellation technology in on mode, and up to 50 hours with this feature in off mode. Full recharging of the battery requires 2 hours.

Gadget thinks

As soon as you open the commercial packaging, you realize that you are looking at headphones of another level. To begin with, the carrying case is rigid (aluminum), spacious and resistant, very well finished. When you touch the headphones for the first time, you feel that they are very well made, their high quality reaches you, you perceive that you are going to wear something more luxurious than usual on your head. In our opinion, they are discreet, clear and easy on the eyes headphones.

Once attached to the ears, the H95s fit smoothly but solidly; The pads stay cool and comfortable for hours on end. Operating the H95s is a pleasure because the combination of the app with the touch controls and dials is as satisfying as it is diligent.

The exquisite design and elegant feel are on par with its sonic performance. The sound, across the entire frequency spectrum, is smooth and coherent, with extended highs and natural midrange; the forcefulness comes in his response to the bass.

The H95s do not perform badly in other styles of music, not at all, but if you are a fan of electronic music, these Beoplay have to be a top choice for you. The percussion is clear and unlike anything else, and the highs are crushingly natural. In songs like R&B and soul they behave solid, especially in the low medium; the voices are exuberant, with a warm and enveloping sound. With rock, the H95s stand out for their balance, since the vocals of the guitars and the drums are distinguished in a wonderful way. For an eclectic type of hearing, the truth is that it does not matter what type of music the H95s play. Treat everything with the same care. The low frequencies are detailed, always well controlled, the highs are aggressively sharp and the mids are absolutely lively, with personality. Of course, the equalization can be modified on a whim, in case you like a cool style more than the warm one that these headphones offer by default. In general, the distinction of instruments and / or voices is one of the main virtues of the Beoplay H95.

When it comes to their active noise cancellation technology, the Beoplay H95s do an extraordinary job. But not the best today. Sony, with their WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4, maintain the reign. In any case, the H95s cover with excellent solvency most of the needs of noise cancellation in general. Some members of the Gadget Lab have noticed that the audio weakens a bit when the Transparency mode is activated.

Their autonomy (yes, they meet 38-50 hours with ANC on / off) is another of the pillars of these excellent headphones. In other words, if you listen to music with the H95 and ANC activated for an average of 2 hours a day, you will have to turn to the charger after almost three weeks … Impressive.

In short, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are absolutely recommended headphones. Multiple virtues and no errors, not even slight. The sound they offer is brilliant, with all the lyrics. From the luxurious materials to the qualification of its internal components, passing through an indisputable comfort of use, a fantastic audio quality and an ANC of the best of the moment, it is a premium audio equipment … that has a premium price: 800 euros ( price as of March 2021). They are expensive? In our opinion, no, because the B&O Beoplay H95 have to be judged as a whole in which their intangible value and differential of exclusivity is a primary factor. It is the enigma of luxury, in all its senses.

We also likeCareful design even in the cables, with textile coating. The microphones do their job well in calls. Ability to multipoint connection to various devices. Always solid Bluetooth connection even with walls in between. The combination of buttons and gestures.We don’t like it eitherNo information (via voice?) Indicating the battery level each time you use them. No pause / resume mode when you take them off / on.It goes by likesNot that the touch zones work badly, but you have to try and try until you get the hang of it – its 323 grams may be too much.

