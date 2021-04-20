Banfield falls to Platense and is out of the classification zone

04/20/2021 at 05:29 CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

Banfield lost this Monday at the close of the tenth day before the newly promoted Platense by 0-1 and was left out of the classification zone for the quarterfinals of the Professional Soccer League Cup with three days remaining to the end of the first phase. The only goal of the match did Luciano Recalde at 31 minutes. The Squid got its second victory in the tournament and was eleventh, out of 13 teams, with eleven units. Platense made a great first half and, except for the last minutes of the game, did not suffer too much.

Colón leads Zone A with 21 points, followed by River Plate with 18 and Estudiantes with 16. The last qualifying place is occupied by San Lorenzo, who has 15, the same score as Racing Club and Rosario Central, who were behind by goal difference . Banfield is seventh with 13 points and this Monday he wasted the possibility of finishing fourth.

The leader of Zone B is Vélez, with 22 points. It is followed by four teams with 16: Boca Juniors (+8 goal difference), Independiente (+5), Talleres (+3) and Lanús (+1).

On this tenth round, River Plate beat Central Córdoba 5-0, Boca Juniors beat Atlético Tucumán 3-1, San Lorenzo drew 1-1 with Argentinos Juniors, Germán Burgos’ Newell’s Old Boys beat Patronato by 2-0, Racing Club fell to Arsenal 2-1, Independiente beat Defense and Justice 1-0 and the classic from La Plata between Estudiantes and Gimnasia ended tied without goals, among other results.