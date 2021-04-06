Banfield and Estudiantes draw and approach the quarterfinals

04/06/2021 at 05:30 CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

Banfield and Estudiantes de La Plata tied this Monday 2-2 at the end of the eighth day of the Argentine Professional Soccer League Cup and they are in the qualifying zone for the quarterfinals with six dates remaining for the end of the first phase.

Banfield faced this match after a massive outbreak of coronavirus infections that forced coach Javier Sanguinetti to summon many youths this morning. Students of La Plata won at halftime by 0-2 with goals from Uruguayan Agustín Rogel and Juan Apaolaza, but the drill matched it in the second half with goals from Luciano Lollo and Ramiro Enrique, at 76 and 78 minutes, respectively.

Colón de Santa Fe leads Zone A with 20 points, followed by Banfield with 13 and River Plate, Estudiantes de La Plata, Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero and Racing Club with 12. San Lorenzo and Godoy Cruz are on the prowl with eleven.

The leader of Zone B is Vélez with 19 points, followed by Lanús (16 points), Boca Juniors (13), Independiente (13) and Talleres (12).

The top four from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.