Banega fast food advertisement Saudi Arabia

Éver Banega has been the protagonist these days in Saudi Arabia. The reason: in addition to being the star of El Shabab, a team that is second ranked with only three points less than Al Hilal, participating in a fast food ad.

At the sports level It is being a great year for the Argentine, as he has five goals and six assists in 23 games. He is 32 years old, but he has plenty of quality and more in a league so exotic that in recent years it has become the claim of some soccer stars.

Seated on your team, Banega is an idol among the El Shabab fans and also among the average fan in the league. Live like a true sheik both on and off the pitch. And in this sense, they even look for you to advertise products or, in this case, star in a fast food chain. In his latest announcement, the former Sevilla FC or Valencia CF He is the leader of the kitchen of a takeaway establishment … and the truth, he does not do it badly.

It is paradoxical that Éver is now the protagonist in this type of premises that made him suffer so much in the past. In Saudi Arabia this type of advertising has been standardized, but in Spain it had a hard time related to food. It was at the time of Valencia CF, when on a personal level he was not going through his best moment and the youth gave him a bad bill. By then He was accused of having a poor diet and of personifying this type of fast food establishment. Luckily, the footballer took a necessary turn in his career and ended up triumphing in Spanish football, where as he matured he showed what a great player he is.