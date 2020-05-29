The actorAntonio Banderasconsiders that the “biggest problem” that the entertainment world will face after the coronavirus is “psychological”, since “if you are now in the theater and someone coughs behind you, it will be a tragedy, because our mind has taken a turn extraordinary”.

“In ‘A Chorus Line,’ people coughed and sneezed, and could be a little annoying when you were doing a monologue on stage,” but now it will be necessary to “psychologically recycle,” said Banderas, who has participated in a webinar on challenges of culture after the pandemic organized by the University of Malaga.

He has described himself as a “pathological optimist” who hopes that “this will go away, that theaters will be filled again”, that the creators will recover “and that they will even feed on what is happening”.

He pointed out that the impact of the pandemic has been very different in different areas, and for example there are “platforms that have actually benefited”, such as Netflix, whose increase in users “has been spectacular”, while he was filming withPenelope Cruzin Madrid, a movie that was canceled and they don’t know when the work will resume.

The actor, who has signed TVE presenter María Casado to take over the production company he has set up, “is very upset” when “there is talk of a war, because this is a pandemic and it is circumstantial,” and he does not like it. about the “new normal”, since he would like “to return to the normality that we had and, from there, evolve”.

For his part, the novelist Antonio Soler has agreed with Banderas that the incidence is not the same in the different fields of culture, and in his case daily life and creation during confinement have been “very similar to the usual” , but “what comes next, the distribution channels, will suffer.” “My theater is always empty. The writer is alone, he sends the message in a bottle and never knows how it will be received, and at the moment of creation there is no audience,” he said.

