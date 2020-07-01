The number of digital events we are having this summer is getting out of hand. It seems that each publisher is not someone if they do not prepare their own digital event, dedicated to the entirety of their next product line or to a title in their particular future catalog. Well before this panorama of condensation Bandai Namco has decided that it is a good idea to join the car and prepare the Play Anime Live event. In the words of the company itself, the event will be:

A fun, safe, and engaging space that brings fans of anime-inspired games together, featuring exciting game updates, ideas from its developers, and more.

Therefore, it is expected that they will announce new titles that will come to the next-generation consoles, as well as games that will also come to the Nintendo Switch, and some of the content that remains to be announced from the expansion passes of some of their titles. , like Dragon Ball FighterZ or One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. What do you think about this new digital event that has been announced? Finally, we leave you with the different schedules that the event will have according to the time slot where you live. As always, do not forget to leave us your impressions in the comments or on our social networks. See you!

Play Anime Live event hours

July 22 – 18:00 -> Mexican time slot. July 22 – 19:00 -> Chilean time slot. July 22 – 20:00 -> Argentine time slot. July 23 – 00:00 -> Time slot. Canary and British.July 23 – 01:00 -> Spanish time zone.

