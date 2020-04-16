Bandai Namco is getting more and more encouraged to bring their anime-based titles that have been released on other platforms a while ago to Nintendo Switch. The next example we have in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto, which will arrive on April 24 to the hybrid console. While the public hopes that the Japanese company will take the step and decide to bring Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to the platform, just as it did with Dragon Ball FighterZ, The next title Bandai Namco will port to Nintendo Switch will be Jump Force, which will arrive with its Deluxe Edition..

Originally released just over a year ago on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Jump Force was the title Bandai Namco prepared to celebrate 50 years of Weekly Jump magazine. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the appeal of the proposal lay in being a crossover between more than 40 characters from different series of the magazine, such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, Death Note or JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, among other publications. Playable we are facing a three-dimensional team fighting game with similar mechanics to what was seen in the My Hero One’s Justice series.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch later this year. The price at which it will go on sale is still unknown, but it is expected to be the standard for a triple A game, that is, € 59.99, in the same way as other Bandai Namco titles, such as Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition, eiIt will include all the content of the game published to date, that is, the nine characters included in the first season pass. Besides it will be possible to play between six people locally, while on the same console only two people will be able to play at the same time.

Jump Force launch trailer for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

